AireSpring, a leading provider of cloud communications and managed connectivity solutions, today announced a new, integrated VeloCloud Powered AireSpring solution. AireSpring has created an innovative and customizable Platinum SD-WAN package that helps companies optimize their communications networks. By leveraging the advanced VeloCloud Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN together with AireSpring’s nationwide end-to-end managed connectivity and white glove service, this new iteration of AireSpring’s VeloCloud Powered SD-WAN offering delivers an enhanced, fully managed, easy-to-deploy solution.

Key Benefits of the Enhanced AireSpring VeloCloud Solution

AireSpring SD-WAN is a fully engineered and architected solution, and the appliance arrives on-premises preconfigured to meet each customer’s unique specifications, eliminating the need for expert IT staff to install, configure and manage the device onsite. The AireSpring Platinum package uniquely unlocks a wider array of included features that sets it apart from other SD-WAN offerings including:



Access to AireSpring’s own nationwide, managed, advanced IP network and comprehensive range of cloud communications solutions, so customers can leverage a wide array of choices when creating their unified network, including 20-plus nationwide access carriers, multiple transport types (Fiber, Broadband, LTE), as well as full interconnection to AireSpring’s MPLS Mesh network with unified support, billing, provisioning and direct cloud connectivity.

AireSpring’s 24/7 AireNMS WAN monitoring service.

3RD Party Vendor Support – AireSpring will proactively open repair tickets on behalf of customers for non-AireSpring circuits.

AireSpring’s personalized customer service and support, plus AireSpring’s unique escalation list up to the CEO level.

Auto-Prioritization of voice, video and cloud applications to assure Quality of Service (QoS).

Flex Licensing – AireSpring’s licensing package does not require customers to license more than what is needed.

Free Read and Write Access to SD-WAN Cloud-based Orchestrator—AireSpring offers free access to a sophisticated SD-WAN web-based portal that gives all customers deep monitoring visibility into their network and configuration level capabilities.

Avi Lonstein, AireSpring CEO, underlined the company’s level of commitment to the new SD-WAN offering saying, “We believe that our fully managed approach will be extremely attractive to our customers and partners. Our all-inclusive Platinum package far exceeds other offers in the marketplace and gives our customers total peace of mind that their SD-WAN solution will be implemented flawlessly.”

“We are excited to partner with AireSpring as it adds VeloCloud SD-WAN to its fully managed, end-to-end solution,” stated Michael Wood, Vice President of Marketing for VeloCloud. “AireSpring’s ability to seamlessly integrate and manage multiple connectivity providers fits perfectly with the transport agnostic and flexible VeloCloud Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN architecture.”

About AireSpring

Founded in 2001, AireSpring is an award-winning provider of cloud communications and Managed Connectivity solutions, serving thousands of businesses nationwide. AireSpring provides fully managed and connected end-to-end, next-generation solutions for multi-location enterprise customers, including SD-WAN, AirePBX™ Cloud Business Phone Systems, AireContact® Cloud Contact Center, SIP Trunking, MPLS, Disaster Recovery, Managed Security, and Business Internet. AireSpring’s solutions are offered through a diversified network of channel partners that includes distributors, master agents, managed service providers (MSPs), and value added resellers (VARs). AireSpring’s services are delivered over its revolutionary nationwide MPLS Mesh network, providing customers a fully integrated, end-to-end solution from a single vendor.

AireSpring has received numerous industry awards for “Next-Gen Solution Provider,” “Top Midmarket Vendor Executive,” “Product of the Year,” “Best Telecom Deal,” “Best in Show,” and “Top Channel Program.” AireSpring is privately held, diversified, debt-free, and renowned in the industry for delivering a broad range of innovative cloud communications and connectivity solutions at competitive rates. To find product information or to become an AireSpring partner or agent, please visit http://www.airespring.com or contact us at (888) 389-2899.