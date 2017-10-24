Direct Co-ops Makes History by Uniting Over 1,000 Businesses

Think outside the box... The Big Box

Direct Co-ops has made history by concluding a group purchase with over 1,000 independent businesses in the USA and Canada combining their purchasing power to buy brand name LED light bulbs, coffee, and cleaning supplies. The collective buy yielded savings of up to 50%. This is milestone for Direct Co-ops in bringing together small businesses and independent contractors and entrepreneurs in USA and Canada to save on their purchasing costs.

Since their introduction on Business News Network (BNN) with Catherine Murray on September 12, 2017, Direct Co-ops has seen a massive influx of small businesses joining and voting on products, in both the USA and Canada.

View the interview on BNN: http://www.bnn.ca/video/mom-and-pop-shops-unite-to-compete-with-amazon~1207123

“Now more than ever, small businesses are being squeezed out by big box retailers,” says Ahmed Attia, CEO and Founder of Direct Co-ops. “Our goal is to level the playing field by bringing all the mom and pops together to help them cut costs much like big business does."

About Direct Co-ops: Small and medium-sized businesses in North America, who number approximately 29 million in all, can enjoy free membership with http://www.directcoops.com, helping them to not just survive in the big box era, but to thrive. A Direct Co-ops membership allows companies to vote to reduce costs on 40+ product categories, ranging from light bulbs and coffee, to auto parts and food products. Once enough votes have been secured on a product line (1000 votes), Direct Co-ops is able to negotiate lower prices on that product or product category.

Social Media:

Facebook @directcoops

Twitter @directcoops

Instagram @direct.coops

#savemomandpops #directinitiative #shoplocal #directglobal #416direct #directcoops