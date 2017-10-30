NES Financial, a market innovator in fund administration solutions for the private equity real estate industry, will sponsor the third annual Privcap Game Change: Real Estate 2017 event on November 2nd at the Mid-America Club in Chicago, IL. NES Financial will be hosting a keynote event with industry leader Bill Salus and emerging markets veteran Tom Heneghan.

This conference is a learning and networking event focused on the trends that will shape the future of real estate. For investors, fund managers and their advisors, this conference will offer in-depth analysis of the game-changing trends affecting institutional private real estate investment.

Bill Salus, an NES Financial Advisory Board Member and Founder and CEO of Paddock Consultancy, will be conducting a keynote interview entitled Emerging Markets: It’s Time to Take a Fresh Look.

The 30-minute interview will feature industry veteran Tom Heneghan (CEO of Equity International), who will share his insights, analysis and approach to emerging markets investing; his outlook on regional opportunities around the globe; insights for Western investors to consider as they commit to developing markets; and the challenges of dealing with currency fluctuations and other risks. There will be a short Q&A with the audience following the interview.

In addition to hosting the keynote interview, NES Financial will be showcasing their latest suite of technology-enabled fund administration solutions for the private equity real estate industry.

About NES Financial

NES Financial is a Silicon Valley financial technology (FinTech) company providing technology-enabled solutions and services for the efficient back- and middle-office administration of complex financial transactions. Serving private equity, commercial real estate, and Fortune 1000 clientele, NES Financial offers industry-leading fund administration, loan servicing, specialized EB-5 administration, and 1031 tax-deferred exchange services. Our unwavering commitment to data security, operational redundancy, and compliance reporting is evidenced by 12 consecutive years of successful independent audits of our technology, processes, and financial controls. Today, NES Financial services over 190 funds, administers over $75B of 1031 assets annually, and has worked with over 550 EB-5 projects. For more information, visit nesfinancial.com.

About Bill Salus

Bill Salus is an NES Financial Advisory Board Member and Founder & CEO of Paddock Consultancy. Named in Global Custodian’s Securities Services Hall of Fame, Bill has over 30 years of experience in sales, management, and consulting in the global investment and financial services industry. Most recently, he served as Global Chief Executive Officer for Apex Fund Services, a leading fund services company. Bill has also held senior positions at BNY Mellon, PNC Global Investment Servicing, KeyCorp, and Bank of America. In addition to his industry work, Bill serves on the Finance Committee for the Ronald McDonald House of Wilmington, DE, and is a member of the 2017 Committee of Hearts, Hedge Funds Care. Connect with Bill on LinkedIn.

About Tom Heneghan

Tom Heneghan is CEO of Equity International (EI), a Sam Zell controlled entity investing outside of the US, primarily Emerging Markets. Recent investments include companies in warehouse, hospitality, self-storage, parking and telestructure segments throughout LatAm, India, China and Japan. Previously, he was CEO of the Zell sponsored Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. From 1990 to 1995, he was with EGI, the investment company founded by Mr. Zell. Mr. Heneghan is Vice Chairman of ELS and is a board member of Home Partners of America, a single-family rental business and is a board member and a member of the Investment Strategy Committee of Chai Trust, a trust company overseeing trusts for the benefit of Mr. Zell and his family.