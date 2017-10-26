Supreme Corporation, the leading manufacturer of high-tech personal protective gear, today announced that Drew Watson has joined the company as Southeast Market Manager for its Tuff-N-Lite® brand of Safety Gear and Personal Protective Equipment (“PPE”).

In this role, Watson is responsible for supporting existing distributors and growing Supreme’s customer network in the southeast. This region has been rapidly expanding due to the high concentration of Flat Glass and Coated Glass manufacturing, which heavily relies on Supreme’s Tuff-N-Lite® brand of personal safety gear for its employees.

Watson comes to Supreme Corporation with over nine years of experience in sales management, most recently in his role with Versatex PVC Trim as the Market Development Specialist. Prior to Versatex, Watson led a team of 30 store managers as a District Manager for Rite Aid Corporation.

“Expanding our sales team is a direct response to the high level of growth and innovation that we are achieving with our Tuff-N-Lite® products,” said Matt Kolmes, CEO of Supreme Corporation. “Drew brings a knowledge of operational excellence and a focus on building quality customer relationships, that echo Supreme’s vision for growth. Through recognizing and recruiting top-notch talent, we are adding expertise and experience that continue to drive sales and momentum for the years ahead.”

Watson graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Operations Management from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. He reports to Kolmes and is based in Nashville, TN.

About Supreme Corporation

A leader in textiles, fiber and safety apparel technology, Supreme Corporation manufactures innovative specialty yarns and safety apparel. The privately-held, Hickory, NC-based company has held 185 patents in 60 countries and currently has 60 active patents in high-tech yarns and fabrics, with another 15 patents pending. Its recently created division of VOLT Smart Yarns harnesses the power of highly conductive copper wires to deliver yarns and sewing threads that are poised to change the world and what is possible in Smart Textiles. Supreme is the inventor of cut resistant composite yarns and leads the way by investing heavily in R&D to constantly evolve and improve the performance of its products.

Tuff-N-Lite® is a division of Supreme Corporation. Using a blend of high performance yarns, including blends of Aramid yarns (Kevlar® and Nomex®), Spectra® yarns, fiberglass yarns, and Stainless Steel yarns, engineers are able to create a composite of yarns to manufacture cut, slash and abrasion resistant personal safety apparel. Tuff-N-lite® unique safety apparel protects lives in the areas of industrial safety, sport and street motorcycling, police and military activities, and fast-paced sports such as ice hockey and speed skating. Since 2006, Tuff-N-Lite® has been the original and the industry leader in safety, comfort and durability in Safety Gear and PPE.

For more information, please visit http://www.supremecorporation.com.