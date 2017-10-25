Overcoming turnover, absenteeism, employee morale requires more than savvy analytics and big data, but deep consideration about how intelligence is delivered and made useful to front-line personnel and managers.

TouchPoint One, the leading provider of employee engagement and performance optimization solutions, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Treasure Hunt as a 2017 Contact Center Technology Award winner, presented by CUSTOMER magazine.

“Congratulations to TouchPoint One for being awarded a 2017 CUSTOMER Contact Center Technology Award. Treasure Hunt has been selected for demonstrating innovation, quality and unique features which have had a positive impact on the customer experience,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “We’re pleased to recognize their achievement.”

Treasure Hunt is an employee reward and incentive solution that transforms routine performance achievement and skills development processes into captivating and empowering interactive experiences. Treasure Hunt leverages performance analytics and engaging thematic dashboards enhanced with game mechanics and social enterprise features to help employees perform smarter, happier and with greater support and confidence. Performance and reward scoring is based on KPI or balanced scores sourced in real-time from the Acuity Performance Management Platform and/or other commercial or internal BI platforms and data sources.

“Overcoming turnover, absenteeism, employee morale and other key challenges requires more than savvy analytics and big data, but deep consideration about how intelligence is delivered and made useful to front-line personnel and managers,” said Greg Salvato, CEO at TouchPoint One. “Employees appreciate Treasure Hunt because it animates their quest for performance excellence with an entertaining expedition for gems, riches and glory. We are honored to be recognized by TMC and accept this 2017 Contact Center Technology Award.”

This 12th-annual Contact Center Technology Award, presented by CUSTOMER Magazine, honors vendors and technologies that have embraced technology as a key tool for customer service excellence. This award distinguishes their success as innovators, thought leaders, and market movers in the contact center and customer care industries.

