Great Lakes Management Services Organization (MSO) is pleased to announce the appointment of Melissa Dabrowski as Vice President of Human Resources. Ms. Dabrowski brings with her over a decade of experience in numerous business areas, including: human resources, strategic planning, information technology, forecasting, and financing. Most recently, she was Executive Partner with Behringer & Co. based in Caledonia, Mich., where she was the lead consultant on Career Exploration client engagements.

“Melissa’s ability to collaborate with leaders at all levels and align processes is an enormous asset to Great Lakes MSO,” said Bill Hughson, Grand Rapids Ophthalmology’s CEO. “She is passionate about fostering open and honest team environments to ensure that everyone is personally thriving and set up for professional success.”

Prior to Behringer, Ms. Dabrowski led the global succession planning and talent acquisition process for Federal-Mogul, Motorparts in Southfield, Mich. Her record of success placed her on Great Lakes MSO’s senior leadership team where she will be implementing new and refining current processes, increasing efficiency, and engaging employees.

About Great Lakes Management Services Organization

Sterling Partners formed Great Lakes Management Services Organization (MSO) in February 2017 as a practice management services organization. Grand Rapids Ophthalmology partnered with the MSO to pursue growth opportunities, evolve clinical capabilities to better serve its patients, and to form strategic partnerships within industries related to eye care. If you are interested in learning more about a partnership with Great Lakes MSO, contact Dan Hosler at dhosler(at)seeitclear(dot)com.

About Grand Rapids Ophthalmology (GRO)

Founded in 1982, Grand Rapids Ophthalmology is the largest fully-integrated eye care medical group in West Michigan. It offers a full suite of eye care services from routine eye exams, contact lenses and glasses, to the most advanced medical and surgical treatments such as LASIK, cataract, cornea, retina, glaucoma, oculoplastics, pediatric, and both cosmetic and reconstructive eyelid surgery. GRO employs the largest number of eye care specialists and professionals in the region: 11 ophthalmologists, 19 optometrists, and 40 certified opticians. GRO has a total of 400 employees at 12 locations throughout West Michigan. For more information, visit: http://www.seeitclear.com.

About Sterling Partners

Sterling Partners is a private equity firm with a distinct point of view on how to build great companies. Founded in 1983, Sterling is guided by its stated purpose, INSPIRED GROWTH®, which describes Sterling’s approach to investing in differentiated businesses and growing them in inspired ways. Sterling focuses on investing growth capital in middle-market companies in the healthcare services and business services industries. Sterling provides valuable support to the management teams of the companies in which the firm invests through a deep and dedicated team of professionals, including a strong network of outside directors and advisors. The people at Sterling believe in ideas and ideals, in people and in partnerships that drive long-term success. For more information, visit: http://www.sterlingpartners.com.