Federal equity receiverships are a powerful and increasingly utilized remedy. Yet, it is still not well understood by most bankruptcy professionals or creditors. The FEDERAL EQUITY RECEIVERSHIPS: AN ESSENTIAL TOOL IN THE INSOLVENCY PROFESSIONAL'S TOOLBOX Financial Poise webinar series explores the origins of the federal equity receivership, the wide array of situations in which it can be used, and the way it functions in practice.

The second episode of the FEDERAL EQUITY RECEIVERSHIPS: AN ESSENTIAL TOOL IN THE INSOLVENCY PROFESSIONAL'S TOOLBOX webinar series is Federal Equity Receiverships: the Order Controls, airing on November 1st at 2pm CST (REGISTER HERE), and features host Ira Bodenstein of Shaw Fishman Glantz & Towbin. He is joined by Kevin Duff of Rachlis Duff Adler Peel & Kaplan, Greg Hays of Hays Financial Consulting, Robert Hammeke of Dentons, and Kathy Bazoian Phelps of Diamond McCarthy LLP to discuss the significance of the appointment order in federal equity receiverships.

There are no in-depth statutory guidelines for federal equity receivers, as there are for bankruptcy trustees. Accordingly, the appointment order is the primary source from which a federal equity receiver’s powers are derived. This webinar discusses the importance of the appointment order, the timing of the entry of the appointment order, why and when the appointment order should be amended and what can happen when a receiver acts outside the scope of the appointment order.

The FEDERAL EQUITY RECEIVERSHIPS: AN ESSENTIAL TOOL IN THE INSOLVENCY PROFESSIONAL'S TOOLBOX webinar series is sponsored by EisnerAmper. The third and final episode in the series is "Federal Equity Receiverships: Recent Trends and Evolving Case Law," airing on November 29, 2017 at 2:00 pm CST. All episodes premiere live through West LegalEdCenter and then are made available on-demand.

Each episode is delivered in Plain English understandable to business owners and executives without much background in these areas. Yet, each episode is proven to be valuable to seasoned professionals. As with all Financial Poise Webinars, each episode in the series brings you into engaging, sometimes humorous, conversations designed to entertain as it teaches. And, as with all Financial Poise Webinars, each episode in the series is designed to be viewed independently of the other episodes, so that participants will enhance their knowledge of this area whether they attend one, some, or all of the episodes.

