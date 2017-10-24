Ajinomoto Windsor, Inc., a leading company in the frozen food industry, will support the expansion of its frozen foods business in North America by opening a new state-of-the-art coated appetizer manufacturing and R&D facility in Joplin, Missouri that will allow the company to significantly boost production.

Over the last five years, demand for coated appetizers has steadily increased. This has resulted in constrained capacity, and supply issues have resulted throughout the foodservice industry. Given Ajinomoto Windsor’s focus on delivering high-quality products and ensuring that customers are always satisfied, the company is heavily investing into the new multimillion-dollar facility.

To prepare for the future, Ajinomoto Windsor’s new coated appetizer plant will allow the company to increase capacity while maintaining strict quality standards. The Joplin facility will feature cutting edge equipment, expanded innovation capabilities, and enhanced food safety. It will also bring between 220-240 new jobs to the community.

“We are excited to be opening our new production facility in Joplin, Missouri in early 2018. This will allow us to not only support the growing needs of our customers, but also lead the industry in coated appetizer solutions,” stated Chris Meyer, SVP Business Development at Ajinomoto Windsor.

About Ajinomoto Windsor, Inc.:

With a vision to create meaningful food experiences through high quality ingredients and innovative technologies, Ajinomoto Windsor Inc. serves as a leading company in the frozen food industry. The company honors its commitment towards providing nutritious and premium meals for all consumers through its rich history of diverse ethnic brands. Whether you are seeking Asian, Italian, or Mexican flavors – Ajinomoto Windsor is dedicated to satisfying your needs. It is the company’s mission to create memorable experiences through its meals, and to deliver food that not only tastes great, but feels great.

