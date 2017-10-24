AltMed Arizona Dispensary Grand Opening Exceeds Expectations

We look forward to serving more patients both in Phoenix and across the state as we open additional dispensaries in Arizona over the next 12 months

AltMed Enterprises’ “MüV by AltMed” dispensary has proven very popular, with unprecedented numbers of patients visiting during its grand opening week. The new Phoenix dispensary, the first of many state-wide, brings the entire award-winning line of MüV cannabis infused products together in one location.

On opening day patients lined-up around the block and every patient associate worked with patients non-stop during the first three days of the grand opening celebration. The momentum continues with a steady stream of new patients arriving daily.

“Following high demand from third-party distributors and positive feedback from our pre-opening customers, we were very happy to experience such a strong opening week at our first MüV by AltMed dispensary,” said AltMed Enterprises CEO Michael Smullen. “We look forward to serving more patients both here on North Cave Creek Road in Phoenix and across the state as we open additional dispensaries in Arizona over the next 12 months.”

The success of MüV in Arizona is a pre-cursor of what’s to come in Florida. AltMed Florida expects to have 25 dispensaries across the state over the next couple of years. The Arizona dispensaries will allow AltMed Florida to benefit from its Arizona market experience and expertise.

With the addition of dispensaries, AltMed Arizona is now a fully integrated company, which includes research, development, production and dispensing of medical cannabis and related products.

Located at 12620 North Cave Creek Road in Phoenix, the first dispensary also offers order-ahead pickup and delivery, and beyond the MüV line, a wide selection of flower strains and products are available to meet every patient’s needs.

The hours of operation are 10AM-7PM Mon-Sat and 10AM-5PM Sundays. For contact information and more product details, visit MüV by AltMed’s Leafly page. Beyond the new dispensary, AltMed will also continue to offer its popular MüV products through many other dispensaries throughout the state.

The MüV brand was launched in Arizona in 2016 and has quickly gained international attention and recognition. In its first 6 months alone MüV received four Best of Arizona medical cannabis awards, including two first prizes for its proprietary extractions that are the basis of all MüV products. Products are expected to be available for Florida patients beginning in Q1 of 2018.

About AltMed Enterprises – Alternative Medical Enterprises, LLC, headquartered in Sarasota, FL and doing business as AltMed Enterprises, is a fully integrated company that brings pharmaceutical industry precision to the development, production and dispensing of medical cannabinoids.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent any statements made in this press release contain information that is not historical, these statements are forward-looking in nature and merely express our beliefs, expectations or opinions. For example, words such as “may,” “should,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “continues,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “potential,” “strategy” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations or estimates and involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to these differences include, but are not limited to, the following: (i) our ability to implement our business strategy of distributing high quality cannabis products where permissible under applicable law; (ii) availability and cost of additional capital; (iii) our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified employees and management; (iv) the impact of federal, state or local government regulations; (v) competition in the cannabis industry; (vi) our ability to generate revenues; and (vii) litigation in connection with our business. All forward-looking statements included in this press release and attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf are qualified by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, regardless of whether new information becomes available, future developments occur or otherwise.