As New Jersey’s taxpayers prepare for another season of filing tax appeals, it is important to keep in mind that there are some very strict filing deadlines. The County Tax Boards are under very specific instructions to refuse any tax appeal that is submitted after the filing deadline. Please also keep in mind that since each county tax board has the authority to set its own hours, the taxpayer should allow plenty of extra time if an appeal is being hand-delivered. Some county tax boards may close as early as 4:00 P.M., while others are open until 5:00 P.M. Please note that in Burlington, Hudson, Monmouth and Union Counties, tax appeals can be filed on-line, which saves the taxpayer a significant amount of time and delivery expense.

Monmouth County Appeals

Monmouth County taxpayers must tax extra caution since Monmouth County has a substantially different tax appeal calendar than the other counties. By November 1, the assessments for most Monmouth County towns will be released. Property Tax appeals for properties in Monmouth County must be filed between November 15, 2017 and January 15, 2018. Since Monmouth County is still mostly subject to annual revaluations or re-assessments, due to the Assessment Demonstration Program, it is also important to check assessments in November to determine if they have been updated.

Other County Appeals

For the remainder of New Jersey’s counties, the assessments will be finalized by January 15, 2018. Tax Appeals for those counties must be filed between February 1, 2018 and April 1, 2018. In cases in which the assessment exceeds one million dollars, the appeal can also be filed directly with the Tax Court. Tax Court Appeals must also be filed by April 1, 2018.

Filing Date Exceptions

Taxpayers who live in municipalities undergoing municipal-wide revaluations or reassessments may receive an extension of the filing deadline in cases in which the new assessment cannot be published at least 45 days prior to the tax appeal filing deadline. In these cases, the filing deadline is often moved to May 1 (instead of April 1). Taxpayers are encouraged to contact their County Tax Board administrators in order to determine whether their municipalities are subject to a revaluation and whether there is any extension of the tax appeal filing deadline.

For taxpayers whose properties were recently improved, the tax assessor may issue an “added assessment,” in which the added value for the building or structure is inserted into the assessment. Added assessments are issued once per year in October and set forth a prorated value for the improvement, in which up to 12 months of the current year and up to two months of the prior year (November and December) can be taxed. Taxpayers who wish to challenge the added assessment must do so no later than December 1.

Other Requirements

Taxpayers who wish to file appeals must also remember that they are required to stay current on all municipal charges, comply with inspection requests, and in the case of income property, the statement of income and expenses (Chapter 91 inquiry response) must be produced within 45 days of the request. Failure to comply with any of these requirements may result in the involuntary dismissal of a tax appeal. For more information about filing Tax Appeals, please feel free to contact the Law Office of Michael D. Mirne, L.L.C.