Sepsis Alliance is pleased to announce that it has been named a recipient of a $50,000 grant from the Edwards Lifesciences Foundation. The unrestricted support will be used to raise awareness of sepsis, the third leading cause of death in the United States, and help fund prevention and education programs throughout the country.

The grant was officially unveiled during Sepsis Awareness Month at Sepsis Alliance’s 2017 Sepsis Heroes gala in New York City.

“We are so incredibly grateful for the support that Edwards Lifesciences Foundation has shown Sepsis Alliance, helping us raise the alarm on sepsis as a medical emergency,” said Thomas Heymann, President and Executive Director of Sepsis Alliance. “With more organizations, including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, officially recognizing sepsis as an emergency, this grant from the Edwards Lifesciences Foundation will help us build critical resources and support for sepsis patients, family members, health providers, and the general public.”

“The mission of Sepsis Alliance is to save lives by raising awareness of sepsis as a medical emergency,” said Amanda Fowler, Executive Director, Global Corporate Giving at Edwards Lifesciences. “We believe in the power of this mission, and are proud to support Sepsis Alliance as they take their educational and awareness outreach to a broader group of clinicians, patients and caregivers who will benefit from better informed sepsis diagnoses and care.”

According to the 2017 Sepsis Alliance Awareness Survey, conducted by Harris Poll, only 58 percent of American adults have ever heard of sepsis, which is the third leading cause of death in the country. In addition, sepsis is the most expensive healthcare condition, incurring costs of $27 billion a year for acute hospital care alone. Sepsis is also the leading cause of death in hospitals, as well as the leading cause for readmissions.

Studies have shown that early recognition and prompt treatment of sepsis can reduce mortality, as well as the many common lasting effects from sepsis, such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), limb amputations, chronic pain, and more.

“While we have more work to do, Edwards Lifesciences Foundation’s unrestricted grant will help us continue building a community that is focused on improving outcomes for sepsis patients and their loved ones. This grant will truly help us move the needle forward, and we are very appreciative for their continued support.”

About Sepsis Alliance

Sepsis Alliance is the leading nonprofit patient advocacy organization in North America. Sepsis Alliance’s mission is to save lives by raising awareness of sepsis as a medical emergency. The organization hosts national and community events, distributes educational information, and promotes training and education on sepsis prevention and early recognition and treatment. Sepsis Alliance also supports sepsis survivors and family members with information about sepsis and Post Sepsis Syndrome, as well as a Faces of Sepsis community forum. The sepsis.org website receives more than 1.5 million visits each year. Sepsis Alliance, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, is a GuideStar Gold Rated Charity. For more information, please visit http://www.sepsis.org.

About Edwards Lifesciences and Edwards Lifesciences Foundation

Edwards Lifesciences, based in Irvine, Calif., is the global leader in patient-focused medical innovations for structural heart disease, as well as critical care and surgical monitoring. Driven by a passion to help patients, the company collaborates with the world’s leading clinicians and researchers to address unmet healthcare needs, working to improve patient outcomes and enhance lives. For more information, visit http://www.Edwards.com and follow the company on Twitter @EdwardsLifesci. In 2004, the company established what is now Edwards Lifesciences Foundation. The foundation focuses on supporting underserved heart valve and critically ill patients, as well as strengthening the communities in which Edwards employees live and work. Additional information can be found at http://www.Edwards.com/CorporateGiving.