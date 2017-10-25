Christina Scherr Receives Excellence in Athletic Training Award

Knowing how many talented, hardworking, and committed ATs there are in our District, I am honored to even be nominated, and truly humbled to be selected.

The Far West Athletic Trainers' Association Public Relations Committee is pleased to announce the summer quarter winner of the Excellence in Athletic Training Award. Each quarter, the Excellence in Athletic Training Award celebrates District 8 athletic trainers or athletic training student members who display an exceptional commitment to mentoring, professional development or enhancing the quality of health care.

This quarter’s winner is Christina Scherr, ATC. Scherr is the Head Athletic Trainer at Westview High School in San Diego, California. Christina has worked at Westview High School as their athletic trainer since 2015. She spent the previous 10 years at Torrey Pines High School also in the San Diego area. Scherr was awarded the 2016 Athletic Trainer of the Year by the San Diego High School Athletic Trainers’ Association.

In addition to working with the teams, Christina also is very active within the San Diego community of athletic trainers having been a board member of the local association and in the California Athletic Trainers’ Association (CATA). Christina is the Region 6 Director for the CATA and has been responsible for coordinating the registration for the Annual CATA Clinical Symposium for a number of years.

Scherr was quoted as saying, “Knowing how many talented, hardworking, and committed ATs there are in our District, I am honored to even be nominated, and truly humbled to be selected.”

Please join us in congratulating Christina on winning the Excellence in Athletic Training Award!