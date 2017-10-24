Sensogram Technologies To Speak At Intel's Remote Patient Care Event

Sensogram Technologies will be one of four key speakers during Intel’s Remote Patient Care event at the Connected Health Conference at 3:55 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26.

Sensogram’s Head of Corporate Development, Pete Ianace will present SensoSCAN, the first ever cuff-less, wireless and continuous blood pressure monitor. SensoSCAN provides continuous heart rate, respiration rate, blood oxygen saturation and blood pressure monitoring in real time. And it’s as easy as sliding the device onto your finger.

“We’re the only company in the world currently delivering this integrated capability, and we’re excited to share it at the Intel event on Thursday,” said Ianace. “The ability to eliminate the need for a cuff-based system improves the likelihood that hypertension patients will follow suggested daily protocols to successfully manage their chronic conditions.”

SensoSCAN was developed to answer the need for accurate, continuous vital signs monitoring across a wide range of use cases. It can pair with any platform on a network system and is easily accessible remotely by anyone who has permission, including caregivers, physicians and loved ones.

This 20-minute presentation will be held on the exhibit floor of the conference hall. Visit http://www.sensogram.com for more information about SensoSCAN and Sensogram Technologies.

Media Contact:

Natalie Marciniak

Marketing Coordinator

972.473.2500

Natalie(at)sensogram(dot)com

About Sensogram Technologies:

Sensogram Technologies is a research and development company that designs, produces and markets innovative biosensors that are easy-to-use wireless mobile devices. Sensogram allows real-time, continuous, remote and mobile monitoring of vital signs such as blood pressure, heart rate, respiration rate, oxygen saturation, and others.

Founded by Dr. Vahram Mouradian, the company was established on the vision of empowering people to take control of their own fitness, health and wellness.