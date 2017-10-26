TPx Makes 2017 ‘Best Places to Work’ List in Maine

2017 Best Places to Work in Maine We're honored to be one of Maine's best places to work for the third year in a row,” said Sean Dandley, president of TPx East. “We know that our success is built on the quality of our associates. We're very proud of this recognition.

The 12th annual MESHRM program recognizes companies that have established and consistently fostered outstanding workplace environments based on information gathered from all registered organizations including employee benefits, workplace policies and employee responses to a comprehensive satisfaction survey.

The winners were split into three different groups with TPx included in the large employer category (250 or more employees).

"We're honored to be one of Maine's best places to work for the third year in a row,” said Sean Dandley, president of TPx East. “We know that our success is built on the quality of our associates. We're very proud of this recognition and we work hard every day to create an environment at TPx that supports and draws from the strength of our exceptional employees."

TPx and other honorees were recently recognized at MESHRM’s annual awards and recognition dinner at the Augusta Civic Center in Augusta, Me. The MESHRM program marks the most recent step in a long-term initiative to encourage growth and excellence among all companies operating in Maine.

About TPx Communications

TPx Communications is a new kind of managed services provider – the premier national managed services carrier. Formed from the merger of TelePacific and DSCI, TPx is redefining the way enterprises grow, compete and communicate. TPx’s Unified Communications, Managed IT services, continuity and connectivity solutions all work together to “reach a higher state of connectedness” – with customers, employees, clients, suppliers, locations, applications and more. We can provide guaranteed performance wherever there’s a broadband connection, erasing the limitations of geography, incumbent providers and capital expenditure. Headquartered in Los Angeles, with major locations across the country, TPx has delivered more than 15 years of consecutive quarter-over-quarter growth, driven by a DNA of obsessive customer service and word-of-mouth referral. For more information, go to http://www.tpx.com.