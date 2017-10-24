Drummond Group’s AS4 Interoperability Testing Certifies Four Products

We see the adoption of AS4 picking up in 2018, especially in Europe.

Drummond Group announces the latest four software applications are AS4 Drummond Certified™. This is the fifth AS4 test and certification event carried out by the trusted leader in interoperability software testing. Software applications from Axway, IBM, OpenText, and RSSBus participated in this vendor-neutral test event.

Drummond Group’s AS4 interoperability testing is based on a proven test methodology developed to ensure that different products can work together to seamlessly exchange information using Web Services from any location, anywhere in the world. In addition to enabling interoperability for technologies such as cloud computing, AS4 is an emerging Internet messaging protocol that provides a standardized method for secure and document-agnostic exchange of B2B payloads. AS4 is being adopted globally, especially in Europe, as the messaging standard for secure message exchange.

“We commend these four global organizations for recognizing the importance of AS4 interoperability and the benefit it brings for high-level security as organizations exchange highly sensitive documents using AS4,” said Aaron Gomez, Director of B2B Certification at Drummond Group. “We see the adoption of AS4 picking up in 2018, especially in Europe. Drummond Group will continue to offer a vendor-neutral environment to drive global interoperability to the global marketplace especially for European initiatives in 2018.”

AS4

AS4, an OASIS B2B messaging standard, was finalized by the OASIS ebXML Messaging Services (ebMS) Technical Committee. The intent and purpose of the development of AS4 was to define a simplified Conformance Profile of the ebMS v3.0 specification that would serve as a B2B on-ramp for Web Services document exchange.

