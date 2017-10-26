flexword Translators & Consultants with its headquarters in Mannheim, Germany and further sites in Serbia, Great Britain and the USA is pushing ahead with the development of its international team. In the last three months alone, the project management team has expanded to include a further three nationalities. The company has been gaining valuable experience from this in-house "cultural exchange" for more than 25 years and, today, employs staff from Croatia, Cuba, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Kazakhstan, Morocco, Poland, Serbia, Spain and the USA.

This international project management team not only increases the company's competitiveness, but also boosts turnover and growth potential. flexword Translators & Consultants provides its services to customers from diverse sectors all over the world and benefits enormously from its multicultural workforce structure. Project managers with an intimate understanding of the customer's language and culture are able to tailor offers more precisely to their requirements and can also take all other cultural nuances into account when communicating with clients. The intercultural expertise of staff is in great demand, especially when communicating on a daily basis with a network of over 6,500 specialist translators from around the globe: Thanks to their cultural sensitivity and intuition for linguistic and cultural conventions, the flexword project managers always strike the right note and thereby ensure that key information for the smooth running of projects is clearly communicated.

"The increasingly international orientation of our company over the past few years would not have been possible without a team with exceptional intercultural know-how. flexword is committed to establishing a creative working environment where ideas and solutions from different perspectives come together and result in fruitful exchange. In particular, we have focused on expanding our project management headcount and ensuring the diversity of our team," explained Goranka Miš-Čak, founder and Managing Director of flexword Translators & Consultants. The company is well-versed in handling the challenges which come with working in an international team. After all, it is not just the language but the nature of communication which varies from culture to culture. Regular cross-site and cross-team meetings in English serve both to promote communication and enhance team spirit within the company. The multicultural team at flexword Translators & Consultants is looking forward to welcoming further nationalities in the future.

About flexword Translators & Consultants:

flexword Translators & Consultants, whose head office is in Mannheim, is one of Germany's leading professional language service providers. Its director, Goranka Miš-Čak, is a qualified translator, who founded the company in 1992. From very small to large-scale projects, from single-language to multilingual, from long-term projects to express and overnight translations, over 1,000 clients from a wide variety of industries choose flexword as a full service provider based on its core expertise in the translation services sector. The company was one of the first translation providers to be certified to EN 15038 for translation services (the previous incarnation of EN ISO 17100). That puts flexword at the forefront of high-quality language service providers. The owner-managed Group with sites in Germany, the USA, Great Britain and Serbia boasts a global network of more than 6,500 qualified specialist translators, proofreaders and interpreters. As such, flexword can provide translations exclusively from qualified mother-tongue specialists with many years of professional experience. flexword is a member of the British Chamber of Commerce and the 'Metropolregion Rhein-Neckar' public-private partnership model, and is also a training enterprise for the Rhine-Neckar Chamber of Industry and Commerce. For over 20 years, flexword has been synonymous with top-quality translations, completing all assignments competently and on time while showing flexibility and focusing on the customer's needs.

Press contact

Amélie Quasthoff

PR & Communications Manager

Tel.: +49 621 39 74 78 0 | Fax: +49 621 39 74 78 10

amelie.quasthoff(at)flexword.de | https://www.flexword.de/en/