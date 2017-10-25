VideoTouch by Tixeo With VideoTouch, Tixeo makes videoconferencing very simple from a room, allowing participants to really focus on the purpose of the meeting.

Existing room systems: both difficult to install and use.

With legacy videoconferencing systems (H.323, SIP), trouble starts right from the installation for network administrators: many ports to open, dedicated lines, firewalls complex configuration, attacks, etc.

Once installed, these systems confirm their complexity with a hard-to-use remote control, such as for entering a recipient's address. Compatibility problems between manufacturers are also very common.

Easily manage videoconferencing with your fingertips.

With VideoTouch, Tixeo makes videoconferencing very simple from a room, allowing participants to really focus on the purpose of the meeting.

The organizer easily manages meetings from the high-resolution touch console: with fingertips, he can instantly enlarge a video, moderate participants, communicate via instant messaging or share a computer screen. Users familiar with Tixeo will not be disoriented: VideoTouch has a graphical interface identical to those available on mobile solutions (Android) and workstations (PC/Mac).

On the installation side, VideoTouch has all the advantages of Tixeo’s technology for network adaptation (automatic management of available bandwidth and zero impact on network configuration).

VideoTouch kit embeds standard equipment including latest-generation PTZ camera and mic/speaker unit. The system is managed by a micro-sized unit with an i7 processor. In its initial configuration, it is designed for meeting rooms from 5 to 20 people, and can be expanded to a larger number.

Finally, VideoTouch remains an open videoconferencing system: the TixeoGateway option provides perfect interoperability to communicate with legacy videoconferencing systems such as SIP or H.323 without any of their inconvenience.

A high level of privacy.

Tixeo's secure videoconferencing technology is currently the only one certified (CSPN ) and qualified by the ANSSI . VideoTouch brings to videoconferencing from a meeting room a level of privacy never achieved before. Tixeo provides true end-to-end encryption of communications in a multipoint meeting (impossible on legacy H.323 / SIP videoconferencing systems).

Discover VideoTouch in the TixeoRoom line of products:

https://www.tixeo.com/secure-video-conferencing/solutions/video-conferencing-equipment-tixeoroom/

Tixeo, a software editor, does not manufacture hardware and uses equipment from DELL, ELO and LOGITECH

About Tixeo:

Tixeo has been designing secure video conferencing solutions for more than 10 years. The design and development of its software are exclusively made in Europe. The Tixeo solution allows to meet in HD video conferencing from any equipment, while offering advanced collaboration features. Safety is taken into account at all stages of the conception (Secure by design). It is available as a Cloud service, an on-premise server or outsourced (TixeoCloud, TixeoServer or TixeoPrivateCloud). The H.323 / SIP TixeoGateway service enriches these offers. For those wishing to equip new rooms, prefer TixeoRoom to a proprietary solution. It will integrate naturally into the secured infrastructure, while reducing installation and administration costs.

Customers worldwide from SMB to large corporation trust Tixeo: Nexter, DCI, Eurenco, DGA (the French Defense Procurement Agency), DGAC (French Civil Aviation Authority), CNRS (French national center for scientific research), universities and training centers. Tixeo’s technology is certified (CSPN) and qualified (Elementary qualification) by the National Cybersecurity Agency of France (ANSSI).

Tixeo is recognized for the quality, ease-of-use and security of its solutions.

Learn more: http://www.tixeo.com