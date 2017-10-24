Alfredo Alvarado, CEO at Blue Trading "Without Consensus we will still be in the Stone Age, our growth simply would not have been possible. To have a partner with such integrity, commitment to the project and ability to think outside the box is extraordinary" Alfredo Alvarado, CEO at Blue Trading

Celebrated in Anaheim, California on October 23-25, 2017 Biz.One brings together SMEs that use SAP’s Business One platform to drive their organizations. The event agenda is built on years of research identifying SAP Business One Users needs and then finding the best case studies and stories that speak to those topics. Consensus is beyond thrilled to announce that 3 of the Successful Case Studies selected this year by the Biz.One organizers are Consensus Valued Customers Blue Trading, Andes Global Trading, and Interglass Corporation. Consensus President, Andres Castrillon, will also be presenting one of the powerful workshops at the event.

What will Consensus Speakers at Biz.One be sharing?

Tuesday, October 24th - Track 2 @11:10 am

BLUE TRADING (Ink and toner cartridges Recycling and Online Retailer)

Take-away: Reverse Logistics and how to seamlessly integrate SAP Business One to become an Online Retailer

Alfredo Alvarado, CEO at Blue Trading, will be sharing his incredible story of how Consensus adapted SAP Business One to his Reverse Logistic model, overcoming multiple logistic challenges that no out-of-the-shelf ERP could solve. In his session, attendees will also learn about how he was later forced to completely reinvent himself to become an online retailer in order to survive, and how, together with the Consensus Team, he integrated SAP Business One with Channel Advisor and other online tools, making that new business model a reality and going from 6 hours of work to just pushing a button to get the reports he needed to make fast and informed decisions in his day to day.

Tuesday, October 24th - Track 3 @2:00 pm

INTERGLASS CORPORATION (Wholesale, Distribution and Fabrication of Glass and Mirror Products)

Session take away: Using the Power of Excel as a Reporting Tool for Business One

Consensus implementation of SAP Business One as the center of all transactions and data collection because of the ability to cover all areas of the company for Interglass was a success, but when it comes to organizing all the information into a dynamic report that could have the form of a list, a dashboard, or a graph, Miguel Juliao, Finance Director at Interglass decided to connect Excel directly to B1’s SQL database. Join Mr. Juliao in his session to learn how Interglass succeeded at creating a culture where employees do not us Excel to input data. If that were to happen, it would negate the benefits of using a centralized data source in B1. By connecting Excel directly to SAP Business One and using it for reporting and data visibility, Interglass has all the benefits of Excel without any of the drawbacks.

Wednesday, October 25th - Track 4 @11:45 am

ANDES GLOBAL TRADING (International Meat Trading Company)

Session take away: Visibility & Data in Business One Help Andes Global Trading Meet Their Brand Promise

ANDES GT is the fastest growing exporter to butcher shops, retailers, food distributors and meat packers across Mexico, Latin America and Canada. It has been named among the top 50 fastest growing companies and among the top 50 private companies by the South Florida business newspaper, and renowned ry. In Business Excellence by the Chamber of Commerce of the Greater Miami Area, in addition to the INC 5000 nomination (2017- Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America). None of this extraordinary growth happened by chance. Join Sandy Almeida, Project Manager at Andes, to learn how the Consensus SAP Business One implementation settled the path from good to great for her Company. To honor their brand promise of delivering the perfect order to their customers, Consensus developed a Customer Portal integrated with SAP Business One that Sandy calls Control Tower, that gives total visibility to Andes employees and its valued customers into any order in real time. Service reaches excellence in an industry where timing and order information are crucial.

Wednesday, October 25th - Track 1 @10:55 am

Consensus Workshop (delivered by Andres Castrillon): Tips & Tricks for Inventory Management

Session take away: Real best practices that you can apply today to your inventory management.

It can be a real challenge to keep your Inventory Management optimized, when there are so many changing initiatives being made to address so many other areas of your business. Changes in technology, shifting demands from customers, market forces and other factors cause us to overlook the basics of inventory management and control.

What suffers is profitability and the ability to compete effectively in the marketplace.

In this session, attendees will learn:



How to evaluate your current inventory management by asking yourself 5 key questions

4 Basic inventory principles you are able to put into practice today

Explain inventory replenishment strategies, from reorder point to MRP, and how to decide which one is the most appropriate for the different items

Recommended strategies for warehouse optimization, including warehouse layouts

Recommended tools for Inventory Management

How to apply the ABC Classification of Inventory Items to your Inventory.

Andres Castrillon will present real-life examples from customers, who have experienced different challenges, and how those were solved applying these concepts, using standard functionality from SAP Business One, and some queries and reports we have created for our customers, which we will share with the attendees.

About Consensus

More than 650 Consensus customers have obtained a typical payback time of 9 months, and a ROI that ranges between 50% and 120%, after investing in Consensus consulting and SAP Business One, the number one business software in the world. Consensus partners with Small and Medium Size Businesses that are determined to scale up, becoming a strategic piece in their growth. With offices in Colombia and the US (Miami, FL; Atlanta, GA; Boston, MA; Austin,TX; San Antonio, TX and Santa Ana, CA) Consensus continues to expand its reach in the US and Latam. Consensus was the recipient this year of the SAP North America Partner Excellence Award and was honored with the Medal from the Colombian Minister of Information Technology and Communications, for 27 years of contribution to the growth of small and medium size companies in Colombia and the United States.

Our customers say about us:

"Without Consensus we will still be in the Stone Age, our growth simply would not have been possible. To have a partner with such integrity, commitment to the project and ability to think outside the box is extraordinary" Alfredo Alvarado, CEO at Blue Trading

"Consensus and SAP Business One have helped us grow from good to great. I would define the Consensus Team in one word: proactive." Sandy Almeida, Project Manager at Andes Global Trading.