"The destruction left in the wake of hurricane Maria is unprecedented", says Hal Bledsoe, President of IgniteNet. "Puerto Rico is lucky to have an operator like AeroNet who can mobilize quickly using the latest mmwave technologies to restore communication services for the island."

AeroNet is deploying IgniteNet's latest 2.5Gbps MetroLinq 60GHz mmwave PTP and PTMP solution as quickly as possible to rebuild the network and get customers access that is greatly needed. By using this kind of technology, AeroNet is able to bypass the wired infrastructure left in tatters and deliver multi-gigabit connectivity to critical places much more quickly.

Multi-gigabit connectivity can be extended to unconnected areas using 60 GHz MetroLinq platform. The variety of models available allows choosing the most suitable one based on distance and capacity requirements. The platform is also well-suited for building hopping - extending coverage using high points in an area to form the backbone and using multipoint technology from each of these points to provide connectivity to the surrounding area.

Mmwave technology is also ideal for higher-density areas due to its narrow beam width, signal absorption by oxygen, and ample free spectrum (7 GHz) ensuring connection security while essentially eliminating interference. It is also simple to co-locate multiple units on a single tower or building without having any RF interference or noise issues.

“During this great catastrophe, the Internet has become an invaluable service, permitting people in PR to reach out and communicate!” says Gino Villarini, President of AeroNet. “We at AeroNet are committed to providing Internet connectivity where needed! That’s our commitment with our customers and fellow citizens. IgniteNet equipment is one of the tools that allow us to fulfill this promise.” #WeCareWeLove #GoFaster

A recovery fund has been set up to help the residents of Puerto Rico get powered back up with electricity and internet. We encourage everyone who can to pitch in for our fellow Americans in this time of need.

