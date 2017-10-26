I believe we owe our warriors a lifetime of thanks and gratitude, and the best way we can show our appreciation is by making them feel appreciated

Designers Insurance Agency, a privately owned firm that offers insurance preparation, financial planning assistance, and related services to business owners and families in northeastern Virginia and DC, is teaming up with the Serve Our Willing Warriors organization in a charity drive to benefit regional veterans.

Two years ago, Serve Our Willing Warriors (SOWW) established the Warrior Retreat at Bull Run in Haymarket, VA. This massive 11,000 square foot facility is a home away from home for outpatient veterans receiving care from nearby military hospitals. Boasting a Visiting Chef Program, a series of annual special events, and more than enough room for veterans and their families, the Warrior Retreat provides a comfortable, enjoyable place to heal.

“I believe we owe our warriors a lifetime of thanks and gratitude, and the best way we can show our appreciation is by making them feel appreciated,” says Wally Arcayan, owner and principal agent of the Designers Insurance Agency.

Efforts to generate local buzz and publicity for the Serve Our Willing Warriors charity event are underway, and will include ongoing use of social media and email channels to connect with nearby residents. Arcayan and his team have also produced a full length article discussing SOWW programs, and will release this new article in the upcoming edition of the firm’s DC area webzine “Our Hometown”: http://www.designersinsuranceagency.com/Our-Hometown-Magazine_44.

As a senior representative of the nationwide Agents of Change charity assistance association, Designers Insurance Agency has worked with a wide range of charitable organization in and around northern Virginia and DC over the last several years, and plans to continue working with new regional charities on a bimonthly basis.

Designers Insurance Agency has produced and provided the following page to give readers more information on the Serve Our Willing Warriors charity drive and to provide details on how to be part of the event: http://www.designersinsuranceagency.com/Serving-Our-Local-Heroes-_34_community_cause. An extensive list of all previous charity events hosted by Arcayan and the Designers Insurance team can be accessed from the agency’s Community Causes archive: http://www.designersinsuranceagency.com/community-cause?page=1.

About Designers Insurance Agency

Designers Insurance Agency has been serving the Fairfax, Gainesville and Herndon area for over 20 years.

Wally Arcayan, owner of Designers Insurance Agency, values the opportunity to guide customers through the many options within the industry, ensuring the best selections for their financial future. Having received the Allstate Financial Leader Award and Honor Ring for 12 years, Wally Arcayan and his staff focus on providing the highest standards of service at all times and in every situation. More information about Designers Insurance Agency can be found at http://designersinsuranceagency.com. To contact an expert at Designers Insurance Agency, call (703) 385.0440.