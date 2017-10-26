Working off a fostering system rather than shelters is both innovative and cost-efficient. Many animals nowadays have been neglected and through this intensive screening process I am sure that these animals are living a much better life than they ever imagined

The Dianne Michael Insurance Agency, a Cincinnati area provider of insurance and financial preparation assistance serving communities throughout southern Ohio, is announcing a charity effort in cooperation with Louie’s Legacy to provide homes for area animals that have been orphaned, neglected, or abused.

Louie’s Legacy utilizes a cost effective and innovative pet fostering program rather than a physical sheltering facility. Coupled with an adamant no-kill policy, this foster care system for pets allows Louie’s Legacy to match abandoned and orphaned animals with local families more efficiently, improving outcomes for pets and pet guardians alike.

“Working off a fostering system rather than shelters is both innovative and cost-efficient. Many animals nowadays have been neglected and through this intensive screening process I am sure that these animals are living a much better life than they ever imagined,” says Dianne Michael founder and chief executive of the Dianne Michael Insurance Agency.

To generate public awareness and raise community support for the efforts of Louie’s Legacy in finding new homes for orphaned animals, Michael and her team are connecting with Cincinnati area residents over social media and email channels. As well, the firm is releasing a feature article discussing the charity drive in the newest issue of the Dianne Michael Insurance online magazine “Our Hometown”: http://diannemichaelinsurance.com/magazines/.

Michael and her team have worked to support more than half a dozen noteworthy charitable causes in and around the Cincinnati region over the last year and a half. As committed members of the Agents of Change interstate charity assistance coalition, the Dianne Michael Insurance Agency will be working with new area charities regularly.

Additional information on the southern Ohio charity drive to raise awareness and support of the pet fostering program offered by Louie’s Legacy is available on this page, and readers are encouraged to help promote the event: http://diannemichaelinsurance.com/causes/fur-ever-homes/. A comprehensive archive of charity events sponsored by the Dianne Michael Insurance team can be reviewed from the firm’s Community Causes roster: http://diannemichaelinsurance.com/community/.

