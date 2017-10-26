The good news is that Hayden’s cancer has relapsed, but his ultimate goal is to be completely cancer-free, and our agency will stand with him as his fight carries on

The Karen Miller Agency, an insurance and financial preparation firm in central Alabama that provides services to families and business owners in the greater Birmingham metropolitan region, is launching a charity event that promises to raise support in honor of Hayden Qualls, a local boy fighting against leukemia.

Hayden is a huge fan of the WWE, and in true wrestling fashion he’s standing toe to toe with cancer in a knock-down, drag out bout. The ongoing charity drive hosted by the Karen Miller Agency aims to raise support and donations that will be used to help pay for the medical expenses Hayden and his family will face during his fight with leukemia.

“The good news is that Hayden’s cancer has relapsed, but his ultimate goal is to be completely cancer-free, and our agency will stand with him as his fight carries on,” says Karen Miller, acting manager and principal agent of the Karen Miller Agency.

Utilizing a wide range of online tools that incorporate social media and email platforms, Miller and her team are connecting with local Birmingham residents to provide details about Hayden’s fight and generate support for the Qualls family. The firm will also be releasing a feature article on Hayden which will appear in a soon to be released edition of the Karen Miller Agency online magazine “Our Hometown”: http://karenmilleragency.com/magazines/.

Over the last few months, the Karen Miller Agency has worked closely with several other charitable causes in the Birmingham area on similar charity drives. As area representatives of a national charity support coalition called Agents of Change, Miller and her team will be supporting new nonprofits on a bimonthly basis.

The Karen Miller Agency has provided current information regarding the Hayden Qualls charity drive on the following page, and interested readers are invited to help promote the event: http://karenmilleragency.com/causes/hayden-beats-cancer/. For a comprehensive list of all charitable organizations assisted by the Karen Miller Agency, and for announcements on new charity events sponsored by the firm, readers are invited to bookmark the firm’s Community Causes listing: http://karenmilleragency.com/community/.

