The Daniels Agency, a full service firm offering insurance and financial preparation services to families and business owners in and around the Houston region, is embarking on a charity effort to generate public support and donations that will be used to provide critical services to area residents affected by Hurricane Harvey.

In conjunction with the Houston Food Bank, the Daniels Agency is working to provide food, blankets, clothes, and other necessary items to families and individuals who have lost their homes or businesses to Hurricane Harvey. Hurricane Harvey is now recognized as the second largest natural disaster in US history, and thousands of families are still in need of relief.

“We cannot stop natural disasters, but we can always help those in need. Many of our friends, neighbors, and fellow Houstonians need us now!” states Michael Daniels, owner and principal agent of the Daniels Agency.

Each dollar provided by the charity effort will translate into three meals for hungry families, and the Daniels team is working diligently to gather public support from the Houston area through an online social media and email campaign. The firm is also planning the release of a feature article on the charity event which will be published in a new edition of the Daniels Agency online magazine “Our Hometown”: http://thedanielsagencytx.com/magazines/.

This marks the second major charity initiative spearheaded by the Daniels Agency since spring of this year. As Houston area representatives of the Agents of Change charity assistance coalition, the Daniels team will be selecting and working to support a new regional charity every other month.

The Daniels Agency has provided the following information page to encourage readers to join the Houston area charity event to provide relief and hope to victims of the Hurricane Harvey disaster: http://thedanielsagencytx.com/causes/relief-hope-harveys-victims/. Additional information on future charitable causes scheduled to be supported by the Daniels Agency will be announced from the firm’s Community Causes page, which can be bookmarked here: http://thedanielsagencytx.com/community/.

About The Daniels Agency

As a Personal Finance Representative in Houston, agency owner Michael Daniels knows many local families. His knowledge and understanding of the people in his community ensures that clients of the Daniels Agency are provided with an outstanding level of service. Michael and his team look forward to helping families protect the things that are most important – family, home, car and more. The Daniels Agency also offers clients a preparation strategy for achieving their financial goals. To contact an expert at the Daniels Agency, visit http://thedanielsagencytx.com/ or call (713) 681-5991.