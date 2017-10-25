Daryl Schmucker, Owner Noble Webworks I am honored to have been asked to serve as co-chair of the Web Development Advisory Committee, and am looking forward to sharing my experiences, and giving back to the next generation of web and internet marketing leaders.

Daryl Schmucker, the President of leading internet marketing and web design firm Noble Webworks, has been named co-chair of Manatee Technical College’s Web Development Advisory Committee.

Founded in 1963, Manatee Technical College (MTC) is accredited by the Commission of the Council on Occupational Education and the AdvancED Accreditation Commission. The institution currently has three campuses in Bradenton, FL, and one in Palmetto, FL, and boasts an exceptional 91 percent job placement rate.

The MTC Advisory Council (also known as its Board of Governors) is comprised of local business leaders with in-depth on knowledge of current business trends, technological developments, and job requirements. Notes the MTC’s website: “By establishing strong communication lines between education and the world of work, we provide our students with instruction that is based on practical, everyday occupational knowledge of the skills needed in the workplace.”

Together with fellow Web Development Advisory Committee members, Schmucker will play a key role in shaping current and future education programs and strategies for MTC’s acclaimed 1050-hour Web Development program, which covers essential topics such as web design principles and technology, client-side scripting languages, multimedia, e-commerce, CMS, SEO, internet marketing, and more.

“I had a very enjoyable experience meeting other local internet marketing experts along with MTC’s Web Development Instructor Vera Bourenina,” commented Schmucker, whose firm Noble Webworks is guided by the mission of creating a high-quality web presence for each client, and building relationships based on trust and integrity. “I am honored to have been asked to serve as co-chair of the Web Development Advisory Committee, and am looking forward to sharing my experiences, and giving back to the next generation of web and internet marketing leaders.”

For more information, interview requests or media inquiries email info@noblewebworks.com or visit http://www.noblewebworks.com.

About Noble Webworks

Noble Webworks is passionate about making clean, creative, responsive and easy to use web sites that clearly convey your message to your potential clients and customers while working to make you one of our biggest fans. We are strategic in creating comprehensive online marketing solutions that connect the dots of branding, online content, social media and search engine visibility to help make your business successful.