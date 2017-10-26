My School Info Wins 2 Global Awards

The MSI website was developed by the Division of Research and Technology (DRT) of the Arkansas Department of Education in collaboration with Mainstream Technologies, Inc. According to Eric Saunders, Assistant Commissioner for Research and Technology: “My School Info is an excellent website that provides users with flexibility and functionality. The easy-to-use interface provides the public with a tool to explore the information on public schools across the state. Never before has the public had so much information at the fingertips that is easy to use!”

Jeff Byers of Mainstream Technologies adds: “It has been an honor to be a part of bringing this vision to life. It is always rewarding when our work provides a direct benefit to the citizens of our state.”

The Division of Research & Technology uses technology to enhance the quality of education for Arkansas’ teachers, students, parents, and other educational stakeholders by providing timely and accurate information using high-quality data and tools that are easy to use, powerful, cost-effective and readily accessible. Research & Technology also works diligently to ensure the integrity and confidentiality of educational data. The division provides numerous tools and applications for educators, policymakers, state and federal governmental agencies, researchers and the public.

Since 1996, Mainstream has evolved into one of the most established IT services companies in the Mid-South, serving clients from its headquarters in Little Rock and its second operations facility in Conway, as well as a sales office in Bentonville. Their staff of information technology professionals serves business and government customers across the nation with Managed IT Services, Custom Software Development Services, and Hosting.

The Web Marketing Association was founded in 1997 with a mission to improve the quality of online advertising, Internet marketing, and website promotion.