KloudTalk makes easier for customers to make voice, video calls to the businesses.

Kloudtalk today announced the launch of its Voice and Video calling services, based on WebRTC technology. Using Kloudtalk platform, enterprises can now offer their customers the ability to make free voice and video calls, from their website and get connected with Sales/ Support/ other teams of the organization. This service is equivalent to offering a Global toll free voice/video service for the enterprise’s website visitors, who can reach the company’s representatives with a single click.

With Kloudtalk platform, business owners can allow their customers to reach them for free, with a single click - using voice, video, chat and even local phone numbers. Most business who get many online visitors today complain of low conversion rates – which means customers visit their website but very few fill up a form or call their telephone numbers. With Kloudtalk solution, enterprises can offer a single click calling facility from various pages in the website – which is bound to drive up the leads and conversion rates. Studies have shown that customers drop off when they need to call phone numbers and it happens more if the phone numbers are not in the same country. Since most businesses operate globally and website is the primary store front of the organizations, the single click calling solution will improve sales and conversion for website owners.

For Clients who are not online and if they want to connect to the business, they certainly needs to dial telephone number. For companies, who have customers in multiple locations/ countries, it’s difficult for them to manage local phone numbers in multiple countries. With KloudTalk solution, any business now can easily purchase a phone number in more than 50 countries and can manage them from a single dashboard. The beauty of KloudTalk platform is that the settings all very simple to operate and any one can manage it, even without any IT knowledge. Check out more features at http://www.kloudtalk.com

Enterprises can receive the call either on web or apps or on mobile phone. Calls can be either on voice or video and one to one or in conference. Messaging is also an additional communication channel between customers and businesses.

KloudTalk is not also simply a calling solution but it comes with a lot of advanced features. This can be used by any small entrepreneur to manage his customers’ calls on the run as well as any large enterprise can now set up their virtual call center very easily. Even business executives can use KloudTalk’s click to call button on their email signature instead of displaying their phone number, solving their privacy issue.

KloudTalk has been launched by REVE Group, a Singapore based conglomerate. REVE Group has major focuses on telecommunication solutions.

M. Rezaul Hassan, Group CEO of REVE Group said on this occasion “REVE has been working to make communication simpler and Kloudtalk is one more step towards that goal. We believe enterprises will find KloudTalk very useful in communicating with both their online and offline customers”

Pricing and Availability

KloudTalk is available with 3 pricing plans suited for small businesses to enterprises. The FREE plan is for Starters and comes with pay as you go plan where enterprises can top up credits based on their needs. The PRO plan priced at $15 per month for a growing enterprise and the TEAM plan starting at $50 for bigger enterprise having team greater than 5 agents.

Website and Mobile application owners can visit the website and signup for a 14 days Free Trial at http://www.kloudtalk.com/signup

About REVE Group

Headquartered in Singapore, REVE Group has its major development centers in Bangladesh & India and branch offices in UK, USA & Hong Kong. The Group serves customers in over 78 countries, where 2600+ VoIP and telecommunication service providers have placed their trust on it. REVE Systems, one of its concerns, is a RED Herring’s 2012 Top 100 Global Winner and has also received many awards for its softswitch and mobile IP Telephony solutions, which includes 2012 NGN Leadership Award and 2011 Unified Communication Excellence Award.

