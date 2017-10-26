Arno Merkle Joins XRE as Director of Business Development

XRE today announces the arrival of Dr. Arno Merkle to lead business development efforts for the Belgian technology company. His role will seek to expand XRE’s reach into a number of academic and industrial markets with needs for non-destructive dynamic 3D X-ray imaging solutions.

“We are thrilled to welcome Arno to the team. His considerable experience in scientific imaging and microscopy fields adds a unique perspective to XRE and will help fuel our growth,” said Dr. Jelle Vlassenbroeck, XRE’s CEO. “Arno has a stellar track record of successfully introducing cutting-edge imaging technologies into research markets. At XRE, we are poised to leverage his expertise to identify the right partners for our dynamic micro-CT imaging platforms.”

“XRE’s developments in hardware and software solutions related to dynamic micro-CT imaging has the potential to fill many unserved needs in several research fields and industries,” said Arno Merkle. “It’s an honor to be a part of this talented team and I look forward to all this exciting field has to offer.”

Jelle Vlassenbroeck adds, “Having recently merged to form XRE combined with Arno’s addition to the team, we are well positioned to serve researchers with our dynamic micro-CT portfolio and to foster high-quality collaborative engagements.”

Before joining XRE, Merkle spent nearly a decade at Carl Zeiss Microscopy and Xradia Inc. (later acquired by Carl Zeiss), in multiple segment and product marketing leadership roles, guiding teams and programs related to electron-, ion- and X-ray microscopy technologies. Dr. Merkle received his Ph.D. from Northwestern University (Evanston, IL) in 2007 in Materials Science and Engineering after obtaining his undergraduate B.A. in Physics at Gustavus Adolphus College (St. Peter, MN) in 2001.

XRE NV, based in Ghent, Belgium, develops leading-edge 3D X-ray micro-computed tomography (micro-CT) systems designed to meet specific application demands, combined with a suite of software solutions that facilitate 3D image acquisition, reconstruction, visualization, quantification and collaboration. XRE’s imaging platforms - UniTOM, CoreTOM and DynaTOM - are demonstrating leadership in dynamic (e.g. high speed) laboratory micro-CT imaging, enabling the study of materials evolution under various sample environments (in situ). Such non-destructive imaging technologies have proven essential for research markets including materials research, natural resources, industrial parts, failure analysis and others.