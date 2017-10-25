Xhale Spa in the new Chicago Marriott Lincolnshire Resort “Xhale Spa is unlike any other spa experience in the North Shore, offering a relaxing resort setting with personalized services for men and women, as well as youth, group and wedding party packages,” said Eric Bates, General Manager.

Chicago Marriott Lincolnshire Resort is pleased to announce the opening of Xhale Spa - the North Shore’s only boutique resort spa. Xhale Spa provides personalized, one-on-one service through its experienced and professional staff utilizing a distinctive range of exclusive products not found anywhere else in the area.

“Xhale Spa is unlike any other spa experience in the North Shore, offering a relaxing resort setting with personalized services for men and women, as well as youth, group and wedding party packages,” said Eric Bates, resort General Manager. The new day spa offers exclusive memberships and service packages, as well as add-on amenities including made-to-order spa lunches, refreshments, and use of the resort’s pools, therapy tub and fitness center. Xhale Spa has partnered with specialized product lines that will be utilized and sold exclusively at Xhale Spa providing a truly unique and luxurious experience for spa guests.”

Chicagoland residents and visitors of Xhale Spa can anticipate stepping into a private sanctuary of tranquility to help breath a new sense of well-being, health and relaxation into their day, while being enveloped by the spa’s nature inspired design. The day spa oasis provides separate changing spaces, locker storage, private showers and a relaxation room to decompress in, before or after treatments and services.

Some unique spa packages and services include:



Red Carpet Ready Package – Visitors can relax at the day spa and experience a range of luxurious treatments before an evening out. This four-hour service package includes:

o 80-minute facial

o 30 minute Make Up Application

o 50-minute Shampoo. Blow Dry & Style

o 50-minute Manicure & Pedicure

Your Link to Health Package – Spa guests can melt away the day’s stress and treat themselves to three-hours of full-body detoxifying treatments including:

o 50-minute Detoxifying Enzyme Body Wrap

o 50-minute Clarifying Essential Facial

o 50-minute Reflexology Service

Wedding Day Services - Xhale Spa’s experienced cosmetologists are available exclusively to couples and wedding parties on their big day. Groomsmen and Bridesmaids alike will appreciate this wedding day package which includes:

o Pre-wedding consultations

o Wedding day preparations

--Hair salon – from cuts to styling

--Make up application

--Nails – from simple buffing to complete services

Youth / Teen Services and Treatments - Providing teens with special occasion and membership treatment packages such as:

o Clarifying facials designed for youthful cleansing and exfoliating for congested pores, leaving skin hydrated while reducing oil and drawing out impurities

o Youthful manicures designed for five to 12-year-old guests– shaping and polishing of the nails

o Youthful haircuts and styles for those ages four to 12 years old

Xhale Spa’s unique and traditional stand-alone services include:

o Essential massages including full body hot stone, deep tissue, therapeutic, scalp and prenatal massages

o Lady and Gentleman manicures, pedicures, facials and waxing treatments

o Body peels and wraps, sugar scrubs and reflexology treatments

o Salon services such as haircuts, hair colors, shampoos, blow dries, styling – including up-do’s and special occasion styles, and barber services including gentleman mustache, beard trims, and neck shaves

o Traditional manicure and pedicure nail treatments

o Beauty services such as make up application, make up application lessons, air brush make up application, individual lash application and in-room special occasion services

Additionally, guests and spa members will experience personalized, salon chosen products during services, which are exclusive for spa use and can only be found at Xhale Spa in the immediate area. These products include the Eminence product collection - an exclusive luxury facial care and body treatment product line, as well as the Kevin Murphy haircare product line, which encompasses ten different hair product lines within its portfolio, including curly hair and men’s products. Xhale Spa’s nail salon will carry Spa Ritual products, exclusively for male and female nail services.

All of Xhale Spa services and packages can be purchased for one-time visits or as annual memberships.

It is recommended that visitors book their Xhale Spa appointments in advance to ensure availability. Xhale Spa is open Tuesday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Learn more about Xhale Spa services, treatments, amenities and appointment availability by visiting http://www.chicagomarriottlincolnshire.com http://www.chicagomarriottlincolnshire.com or by calling 847-643-0100 x 5795.

As the resort nears its completed renovation, the Marriott management team will continue to provide details about the dramatic transformation of the resort, including the stunning new restaurants. While finishing touches are completed on the property, the experienced renovation team will continue to minimize the impact on guests, and the resort will maintain its first-class operations during the last leg of the transformation period. For more information about the Chicago Marriott Lincolnshire Resort, for reservations, or to inquire about events, people can visit the resort’s website at http://www.chicagomarriottlincolnshire.com or contact the hotel at 1-847-634-0100.

# # #

Chicago Marriott Lincolnshire Resort

Ten Marriott Drive

Lincolnshire, Illinois 60069

Phone: +1-847-634-0100

Fax: +1-847-634-1278

http://www.chicagomarriottlincolnshire.com

Media Contact

Kelli Hartsock, kelli(at)vaguspr(dot)com, (309) 507-1418