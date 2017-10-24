Hazardous Area Fluorescent Light with Emergency Battery Backup The emergency battery backup on this light allows a single lamp to run for 3 hours at 900 lumens. This is a great fluorescent lamp for hazardous locations where illumination must be present during emergency situations.

Leader in industrial lighting, Larson Electronics LLC, has announced the release of a new Hazardous Area Fluorescent Light with an emergency battery backup with 3 hours of emergency runtime. This ATEX/IECEx approved fixture is designed for marine wet and damp locations, where corrosion resistant fluorescent lights are required including petrochemical facilities, lubrication pits, oil drilling rigs, solvent/cleaning areas, water treatment areas, processing plants and marine loading docks.

The ATEX-HALP-EMG-24-2L-T8 hazardous area fluorescent light fixture from Larson Electronics is a 34-watt hazardous area fluorescent light fixture that produces 2,652 total lumens in a 150º beam angle. The lamp has a 24,000 hour rated lifespan and a T4 operating temperature range. The ATEX-HALP-EMG-24-2L-T8 hazardous area fluorescent light fixture is designed for use in wet areas and saltwater-marine environments where corrosion resistance is critical to equipment longevity and safety. The fixture is ATEX/IECEx approved for Zones 1 and 2 and 21 and 22 and constructed of non-corrosive materials including a polyester housing reinforced with glass fiber, a poured in gasket for reliable sealing and an impact resistant polycarbonate lens.

The ATEX-HALP-EMG-24-2L-T8 comes equipped with an added battery backup providing 3 hours of emergency runtime after power is lost, running a single lamp at 900 lumens. The light recharges the battery once electrical power is restored. The battery backup unit includes a switched leg to turn the light fixture on/off without kicking the unit into emergency mode. This fluorescent light has a flange type aluminum mount attached at each end of the fixture enabling it to be simply secured to any surface. The unit can also be hung from the ceiling suspected by rigid pipe.

“The emergency battery backup on this unit allows a single lamp to run for 3 hours at 900 lumens,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “This is a great unit for hazardous locations where illumination must be present during emergency situations.”

