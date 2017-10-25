MobilityWorks Opens New Location in Amherst NY, Northeast of Buffalo

MobilityWorks®, the nation's largest retailer of wheelchair accessible vans, has opened a brand new van showroom and service location in Amherst, NY just northeast of Buffalo. MobilityWorks in Amherst is located at 3560 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, NY 14226 just off of 290 East at the Sheridan/Millersport intersection. This is the company’s 70th consumer showroom location across 24 states.

“MobilityWorks is very excited to be expanding to serve the Buffalo market”, said Joe Canda, Midwest Regional Manager of MobilityWorks. “With a full line of adaptive solutions available, including service and rentals, we will be able to provide the right wheelchair accessible solution for the unique needs of our clients.”

“At MobilityWorks, specially trained Certified Mobility Consultants work together with their clients to understand their specific needs in order to provide a vehicle that enables them to stay better connected with who and what matters most in their lives,” said Chris Paczak Vice President of Business Development. The company also provides solutions for stowing and transporting mobility scooters, in addition to other adaptive equipment such as hand controls and turning seats.

“As General Manager of Mobility Works of Buffalo, I look forward to serving the community and providing adaptive solutions for our new clients in Western New York,” said Lou Catalano.

On November 2nd and 3rd 2017, the store will be holding a Grand Opening Event which will include special offers, test drives of various vehicle options, and a staff meet and greet. Normal showroom hours are from 8 AM to 5 PM M-F, with Saturday hours by appointment only. Pre-scheduled appointments are recommended for arranging a free needs analysis and mobility consultation.

About MobilityWorks

MobilityWorks (aka WMK) is a Cleveland, Ohio-based company that employs specially trained Certified Mobility Consultants to work closely with its clients to understand their specific transportation needs in finding the right vehicle solution. Founded in 1997 with one location, MobilityWorks now has 70 van showrooms in 24 states. MobilityWorks Commercial is the largest provider of commercial wheelchair vans in the country. TransitWorks, located in Akron, Ohio, is the manufacturing division of WMK, LLC and is Ford Motor Company's largest mobility upfitter. The 12-time Inc. 5000 Honoree has over 1,000 full-time employees. Learn more about MobilityWorks at http://www.mobilityworks.com.