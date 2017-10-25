Dr. Mike Duffy shares how the film project has impacted his life. (The film) embodies New Legacy Recovery’s offering of a different recovery path that breaks the addiction cycle and grants hope for better chapters in people’s stories.

New Legacy Recovery released a short film today with a lasting message of hope to announce the opening of their rehab facility in Lexington, Kentucky. The film was previewed by community members last week at two premiere events in Lexington. It embodies New Legacy Recovery’s offering of a different recovery path that breaks the addiction cycle and grants hope for better chapters in people’s stories. New Legacy Recovery recently opened two rehab facilities in the Lexington, including an outpatient treatment center and a sober living center. The company is offering hope to many who had none with the opening of these new facilities in the Bluegrass Region.

New Legacy Recovery is the difference that breaks the cycle for people struggling with addiction by helping them find balanced, fulfilling lives, as well as sobriety. The company’s short film tells the story of Dr. Mike Duffy, Chief Financial Officer of New Legacy Recovery and keynote speaker last week’s events, who grew up in an alcoholic’s home. Duffy shared his story of hope and encouraged local community members to join together in the common cause of creating not only a better treatment experience, but also better outcomes for patients, who are always welcomed as guests. New Legacy Recovery’s mission is to help people struggling with addiction to start a new legacy for themselves and their families.

“The film project has been therapeutic for me. I’ve seen the value in sharing stories. It’s exciting to see how our story, a story of one insignificant family, can help those who are struggling with the same effects addiction and living in a home with addiction has,” Duffy said during his presentation.

New Legacy Recovery chose Lexington as the area for their recovery facility because for Duffy, and the rest of the team, this is home. The deep connections that the company has with the area allows them to fill the enormous void in rehab treatment resources that used to exist in the Bluegrass Region. The video was revealed at two premiere parties earlier this week in Lexington where local professionals and community members learned about the groundbreaking resources New Legacy Recovery offers.

Visit http://www.ournewlegacy.com to view the short and inspiring film. New Legacy Recovery also announced a residential center which will open its doors in early 2018 at this week’s events. The company is building a network around the area and plans to open more facilities in the near future.

New Legacy Recovery provides a unique mix of excellent, comprehensive clinical care and hospitality. The staff firmly believes anyone, regardless of past experiences, can begin to write a better story. For more information on New Legacy Recovery and its mission, visit https://mynewlegacy.com/.