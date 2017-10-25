Santosh Gannavarapu, Ashish Mehta and Todd Rowe at Google Premier Partner Awards 2017 “We are honored to be recognized in the Google Premier Partner program with this award, and congratulate our teams for everything they do to get our clients the results they want- more customers." Said Ashish Mehta, CEO OnlineSales.ai

A leader in powering online marketing for mid-segment E-Commerce businesses, OnlineSales.ai won the prestigious Google Global Premier Partner Award for Shopping Innovation at the Google Premier Partner Summit in New York last month.

OnlineSales.ai was awarded the Global Premier Partner Award for delivering influential growth, for its clients, using Google Shopping Campaigns and the OnlineSales.ai Product Ads platform.

OnlineSales.ai, a SaaS platform that offers performance marketing automation and analytics to E-Commerce marketers across the globe, based its award submission around a recent Shopping Campaign it created for one of its clients, Pipa Bella.

Pipa Bella was looking to boost transactions and scale, and turned to OnlineSales.ai for help. OnlineSales.ai’s AI-Driven E-Commerce Marketing Platform scaled PipaBella with a three-pronged AdWords strategy on a limited budget, and achieved double the transactions at 80% lesser CPL within the first three months. The leads received via AdWords and Shopping Ads campaigns were twice more than from any other channel, while the revenue brought in from the Google leads were significantly higher, with the cost of acquisition being half, compared to the other employed channels.

OnlineSales.ai’s leading-edge E-Commerce Marketing and Analytics Platform offers the following features to clients:

Cross-Channel Launches: The AI-Driven Platform Optimizes and Launches your Ad Campaigns across channels like Google, Facebook, Instagram and Bing, while ensuring shopping categories are mapped to appropriate personas.

Actionable Suggestions: Millions of data points are mapped in your shopping campaigns across channels. The E-Commerce Marketing platform provides marketers with smarter suggestions for every campaign.

Transparent Insights: OnlineSales.ai will make you smarter and more efficient with humanised Insights across Marketing Channels, Merchandise, Audience, & Seasonality. You get AI-Driven Analytics and Insights for dollar-level insights.

OnlineSales.ai’s E-Commerce Marketing platform drives significant volume and actions to deliver maximum ROI. In an average month, it processes millions of impressions and makes over 70 optimizations per campaign, helping driving high quality leads and transactions for its E-Commerce clients across the globe.

“These awards highlight the exceptional platform and best-in-class performance that OnlineSales.ai provides to our clients,” said OnlineSales.ai CEO Ashish Mehta. “We are honored to be recognized in the Google Premier Partner program with this award, and congratulate our teams for everything they do to get our clients the results they want – more customers.”

“It’s been exciting to see all the submissions from such remarkable digital talent from across the globe. We’re delighted to celebrate the Premier Google Partners who have won the Awards so deservedly.” said Todd Rowe, Global Managing Director - Channel Sales, Google Marketing Solutions

About Google Premier Partner Program

Google’s Premier Partner Program connects experienced partners with small and medium-sized businesses that want expert help in creating, managing and optimizing their online advertising campaigns.

About OnlineSales.ai

OnlineSales.ai uses machine learning to deliver unparalleled transactional growth to mid-segment E-Commerce businesses. OnlineSales.ai is headquartered in San Francisco, California, and operates in four regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, United States and UAE.