Bold Rock Hard Cider has announced the launch of its new seasonal cider, Orchard Frost. Available on shelves November 10, Orchard Frost is a winter-inspired cider made with locally grown Blue Ridge Mountain apples that features hints of cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, vanilla and caramel. First test-launched in Bold Rock’s Virginia tap rooms nearly two years ago, Orchard Frost has become a popular seasonal favorite that will now be found throughout the award-winning cidery’s growing distribution footprint.

“Making Orchard Frost available at retailers throughout our distribution footprint was the logical next step, and we can’t wait for those yet to experience this delicious seasonal to see what the fuss is about,” says Vice President of Retail Operations Lindsay Dorrier III.

Founded in 2012, Bold Rock makes a variety of hard cider styles from apples picked in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia and North Carolina. The award-winning craft cider company operates two cideries: An original Bold Rock Cider Barn in Nellysford, VA, which features an innovative production facility and tasting room overlooking the Rockfish River Valley, and a recently expanded second production facility and taproom in Mills River, NC.

With over 100 full-time employees, Bold Rock produces 12 styles of hard cider, including the popular originals Apple and Draft, a rotating mix of seasonals, and IPA (India Pressed Apple), the best-selling hopped cider in the country. These authentic varieties of cider have found favor with a wide range of customers and throughout the industry, as Bold Rock has won over 100 awards in hard cider and wine competitions since first launching.

Orchard Frost will be on shelves through the cider company’s distribution area, which includes 10 states between Eastern Pennsylvania and Georgia.

About Bold Rock: Bold Rock Hard Cider is winner of more than 100 awards in the past five years, and they produce 12 hard ciders, all made from apples locally grown and handpicked in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia and North Carolina. Additional company information can be found at http://www.boldrock.com. For more information, contact Traci Mierzwa, Brand Development Manager of Bold Rock Hard Cider, at Traci(at)boldrock(dot)com, or Hannah Watson, Mountain High Media, 434-817-2775 ext. 19 or Hannah(at)mtnhighmedia(dot)com.