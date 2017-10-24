New Romantic Experiences Offered at the Grand Velas Riviera Maya

Couples looking for the perfect romantic getaway can now find a bevy of new experiences, ranging from beach movies, cooking classes and stargazing to a beach picnic, the ultimate proposal and private mariachi performances, at Grand Velas Riviera Maya. For an all-encompassing romance holiday, the resort offers Grand Class, an adults-only section of the resort with dedicated restaurants, pool and beach, and suites all over 1300 sq. ft. that feature oceanfront views, spacious terraces and private plunge pools.

Whether on a honeymoon, anniversary trip or looking for the perfect romantic getaway, Grand Velas Riviera Maya offers several new experiences for couples in suite and around the resort taking advantage of its beach and jungle locations.



Movies Under the Stars ($868 USD) allows couples to enjoy their favorite film on giant screen while lounging on the resort’s white sand beach. A selection of red and white wines, premium-brand spirits, beer and nonalcoholic beverages are available as well as assorted baguettes, popcorn, nachos, and Grand Velas Riviera Maya’s signature ‘Burger-Dog.’

Stargazing for Two ($640 USD) includes champagne and canapés to enjoy while viewing the majestic constellations of the night sky via a state-of-the-art telescope.

A Dreamy Night In ($620 USD) gives couples the opportunity to focus on each other during a private evening in their suite. This experience is perfect for honeymooners and includes a three-course romantic dinner on the terrace.

Flavors and Pairings ($557 USD) connects couples in the kitchen as they combine flavors, heat, and seasonings, led by a gourmet chef.

An Evening of Melodies ($746.29 USD) allows couples to relax and enjoy a traditional mariachi band as they serenade with sweet love songs.

The Ultimate Proposal ($1,174 USD) makes the proposal one to remember with a four-course romantic dinner, surprise dessert, a bottle of champagne and the presentation of the ring by a magician or scuba diver.

Picnic by the Sea ($700 USD) is the perfect way to revel in the beauty of the turquoise waters with a gourmet picnic for two.

Grand Class at Grand Velas is for adults only, offering couples a private space for intimate moments. Its 1,300 sq. ft. suites are oceanfront offering views of the turquoise Caribbean Sea from a spacious terrace for lounger and private plunge pool. Thoughtful amenities such as whirlpool bathtubs, Nespresso machines, remote-controlled window coverings, all-inclusive stocked minibar, artisanal tequila, and 24-hour in-room suite service complement the guest room experience while dedicate restaurants, infinity pool and beach area are for adults only.

Nightly rates start at $629 per person per night based on double occupancy in Grand Class. All-inclusive rates include luxury suite accommodations, à la carte gourmet meals at a variety of specialty restaurants, premium branded beverages, 24-hour in-suite service, fitness center, taxes, gratuity and more. All prices for the romantic experiences are in addition to the nightly rate and subject to change without notice. Cancellation of experience must be 24 hours in advance to avoid a cancellation fee. Cancellation fee varies by experience. For more reservations or more information on Grand Velas Riviera Maya, please email reservationsrm@velasresorts.com, call 1-888-407-4869, or visit http://rivieramaya.grandvelas.com/.

About Grand Velas Riviera Maya:

Set on 206 acres of pristine jungle and mangroves and with the finest white sand beach in the Riviera Maya, the AAA Five Diamond Grand Velas Riviera Maya is an ultra-luxury all-inclusive resort. Guests can choose among three separate ambiances in this Leading Hotel of the World, including adults-only oceanfront, family-friendly ocean view and a Zen-like tropical setting, embraced by the flora and fauna of the Yucatan Peninsula’s jungle. All 539 designer-like suites are exceptionally spacious, more than 1,100 square feet each, all with balconies, and some with private plunge pools. All feature fully stocked mini bars, plasma TVs, Wi-Fi, L’Occitane amenities, artisanal tequila, and Nespresso coffee machines. Bathrooms deserve special mention with walk in glass shower, deep soaking Jacuzzi tubs and marble interior. Eight restaurants, including five gourmet offerings, present a tour through Mexico, Europe and Asia. Cocina de Autor, at the hands of world renowned celebrity chefs Bruno Oteiza, Mikel Alonso and Xavier Pérez Stone, holds the AAA Five Diamond Award, the first all-inclusive restaurant in the world to win this prestigious distinction. Se Spa, a Leading Spa of the World, is the region's largest spa sanctuary at more than 90,000 square feet, known for its authentic Mexican treatments, offerings from around world and signature seven-step water journey. Other features include 24-hour Personal Concierge; 24/7 in-suite service; three swimming pools; two fitness centers; water sports; innovative Kids Clubs and Teen’s Club; Karaoke Bar; Koi Bar; Piano Bar, and business center. The resort offers more than 91,000 square feet of meeting space and outdoor areas for events inclusive of a 31,000-square-foot Convention Center, able to accommodate up to 2,700 guests. The resort has won numerous awards from Travel + Leisure, Conde Nast Traveler, USA Today and several other magazines and major companies worldwide, including World Luxury Spa Awards and TripAdvisor’s Hall of Fame. Grand Velas Riviera Maya was built and is operated by Eduardo Vela Ruiz, founder and President of Velas Resorts, with his brother Juan Vela, Vice President of Velas Resorts.

# # #