Statewide Meeting Honors Volunteer Members

Florida Farm Bureau will celebrate its 76th anniversary at the Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort and Spa, Oct. 30 – Nov. 1, 2017. The meeting will include award and recognition programs to honor outstanding young farmers and ranchers, state lawmakers and the accomplishments of county Farm Bureaus and individual members for their distinguished service to agriculture.

“We are honored to recognize our volunteer members at our 76th annual meeting,” said Florida Farm Bureau President John Hoblick. “It is through the collective strength of our grassroots members that we are able to come together as an organization to accomplish one goal.” Florida Farm Bureau voting delegates will discuss and approve policy resolutions submitted by county Farm Bureaus throughout the state. The resolutions will be adopted as policy for 2018.

Other convention highlights include a President’s Awards Banquet, a legislative luncheon recognizing state lawmakers, the Commissioner of Agriculture’s Agricultural Environmental Leadership Awards Breakfast, informative break-out sessions, a member benefits tradeshow and a silent auction benefiting agricultural scholarships. There will also be a special evening celebration held exclusively for members.

For a full list of agenda items, http://bit.ly/2lbaxvY.

