Aquitas Solutions Named One of IBM's Top Watson IoT Business Partners

Aquitas Solutions, a leading provider of EAM and IoT solutions that optimize asset intensive industries, announced today that they have been named one of IBM’s top Watson IoT Business Partners. The announcement was made at IBM’s new Global IoT Headquarters in Munich, Germany which serves as their collaboration hub dedicated to helping clients, IBMers, and Business Partners work together to push the boundaries of what is possible with IoT.

On hand from Aquitas Solutions were Wayne Brisson, President and CEO, and Jeff Brown, Executive Vice President of Operations. Both Wayne and Jeff participated in discussions with IBM executive management on bringing the physical and digital world closer together and the pervasiveness of IoT in the asset intensive industries Aquitas Solutions serves. The Company also announced that they were hand selected by IBM to play an integral role in the Watson IoT Business Partner Council and were awarded membership certification by Nicklaus Waser, VP Watson IoT Global Ecosystem and Johannes Eltz, Worldwide Head of Channel Sales and Ecosystem.

“IBM has built a strong, distinguished and diversified partner ecosystem for Watson IoT and we take great pleasure in being recognized as one of their upper echelon partners,” commented Wayne Brisson, President and CEO, Aquitas Solutions. He added, “depending on the nature of our client’s business, there are various areas where we can join forces with IBM across the IoT value chain to drive out costs, increase efficiency, and optimize performance in a timely manner.”

IBM’s Watson IoT focus in such areas as automotive, electronics, energy and utilities, facilities management, manufacturing, and retail, maps closely to Aquitas Solutions’ domain expertise in these industries and bodes well for both companies in accelerating business value with EAM and IoT for their clients.

About Aquitas Solutions

Aquitas Solutions is a leading provider of EAM and IoT solutions that optimize asset intensive industries. The Company prides itself on working strategically and collaboratively with the top, globally recognized EAM and IoT platform solution providers to heighten business value and bring bottom-line benefits to their clients.

Based in Atlanta, GA, Aquitas’ leadership team and management consultants have nearly one thousand man years of enterprise asset management experience and have been early adopters of IoT technology that helps clients leverage their EAM system to optimize performance and improve productivity and service levels across the entire spectrum of their organization.

The Company has a long history of delivering faster, smarter, and more agile solutions at a competitive rate helping customers streamline their internal processes and compete more efficiently in an increasingly synergetic world.

Aquitas Solutions is a registered Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and proud supporter of Women in Reliability Asset Management (WIRAM).

