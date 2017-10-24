We are very excited to introduce the Lake Tahoe community to LARKR and celebrate our national launch, but we also want to use our experience to help create a local environment that will enable others to succeed and thrive.

Revolutionary new Lake Tahoe-based mental health startup LARKR today announced its company launch party to be held Nov. 2, as well as its participation in a number of upcoming local events seeking to develop a greater entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region.

“We are very excited to introduce the Lake Tahoe community to LARKR and celebrate our national launch, but we also want to use our experience to help create a local environment that will enable others to succeed and thrive,” said LARKR co-founder Shawn Kernes. “In the coming weeks, alongside our launch, we are planning to host and participate in a number of important events that will share the love we’ve received and hopefully promote further entrepreneurship in Lake Tahoe and the surrounding region.”

LARKR’s upcoming events include:



Oct. 26 – LARKR is attending and supporting HealthRIGHT 360’s “Be the Change” Breakfast, a San Francisco event highlighting mental health clients who have succeeded through the organization’s treatment and education programs. LARKR believes there is a role in the mental health system for its own video-based therapy, as well as the in-person residential and outpatient treatment provided by services like HealthRIGHT.

Oct. 30 – At the Tahoe Economic Summit, LARKR co-founder Shawn Kernes will speak on the morning’s entrepreneurship panel, and educate attending area policymakers and lawmakers on how to cultivate a successful environment for young companies.

Nov. 2 – LARKR will hold its official launch party at South Lake Brewing Company at 7:00 p.m. The event will include a live demonstration of the product, brief remarks from the company’s founders on LARKR’s mission, complimentary food and beverages, and attendance by local dignitaries and community leaders.

Nov. 3-5 – Along with Tahoe Mountain Lab, LARKR will host Startup Weekend Tahoe, a techstars event powered by Google for Entrepreneurs to promote entrepreneurship in the area and help small businesses get off the ground. Shawn Kernes and other LARKR team members will serve as judges and mentors for the event.

Credentialed media are invited and encouraged to attend any or all of these events. To reserve your spot, or for more information on LARKR, please R.S.V.P. as soon as possible to Pamela Armstrong at pamela(at)redbanyan(dot)com or 954-379-2115 x3.

About LARKR



LARKR is a groundbreaking new start-up poised to revolutionize mental health care in America by eliminating the barriers that keep approximately 60% of Americans from receiving the help they need. LARKR provides on-demand talk therapy with licensed practitioners through an easy-to-use mobile video platform, widening the reach of mental health care. Through LARKR, patients can also arrange multi-user conferences to accommodate group therapy sessions. For more information, visit http://www.larkr.com.