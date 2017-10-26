Hutchison PLLC, a leading provider of strategic legal and business counselling to startup and emerging growth companies and their stakeholders, has announced a Premier Partner sponsorship agreement with LaunchBio, Inc. that will be used for education and service offerings at BioLabs North Carolina. Durham-based BioLabs North Carolina is a shared laboratory space designed as a launchpad for high-potential life sciences and biotech startups. It is part of a network of biotech innovation hubs, with locations in Cambridge, MA; San Francisco; San Diego; and New York City.

Hutchison will hold office hours and quarterly events at BioLabs North Carolina, and Dan O’Korn, a managing member of the firm, will serve on its advisory board, comprised of academic and business leaders from across the Research Triangle region. Hutchison PLLC will also participate on the planning committee for monthly educational programs hosted by LaunchBio, the nonprofit partner organization of BioLabs, that will be open to the region’s life sciences community.

“The partnership with BioLabs North Carolina and LaunchBio is the latest development in Hutchison’s long-term commitment to our region’s entrepreneurs,” said O’Korn, whose practice focuses on business transactions important to pharmaceutical and biotech companies. “Hutchison believes in supporting innovators and entrepreneurs who are building great companies, and we are pleased to be a part of this effort to accelerate the commercialization of early-stage technologies to improve people’s lives.”

“BioLabs North Carolina is a big opportunity for our state to make great strides in starting and growing biopharma and chemistry-based companies, and we are excited that Dan O’Korn and the life sciences team at Hutchison see that potential,” said Ed Field, president of BioLabs North Carolina. “Their expertise will be valuable to the resident companies who will be developing their science and business strategies.”

BioLabs North Carolina, opening this fall in the historic Chesterfield Building in downtown Durham, offers a supportive and nurturing environment designed to inspire interaction and collaboration. Startups work side by side on some of the most exciting potential breakthroughs in diagnostics and therapeutics, and prevention—across the spectrum of diseases.

LaunchBio is a national nonprofit organization that provides educational programs and services to support early-stage life sciences companies.

Hutchison is a boutique law firm that embraces the entrepreneurial spirit and steers technology and life sciences entrepreneurs to success through all stages of their company’s life. Hutchison partners with entrepreneurs and entrepreneurial-minded organizations to enable business solutions that make the law work for them, and advises angel investors and venture capital firms to support their investment selections to maximize their potential for success. Hutchison takes the time to learn your business and understand what’s behind the deal. For more information, please visit http://www.hutchlaw.com or @hutchlaw.

BioLabs is a membership-based network of shared lab facilities located in the nation’s key biotech innovation clusters, designed exclusively for high-potential, early-stage life sciences companies. It offers coworking environments that pair premium, fully equipped and supported lab and office space with unparalleled access to capital and industry partners. This fertile, supportive ecosystem allows nascent companies to shift their focus from startup operations to innovation so they can reach their scientific potential quickly and achieve business success. Companies can start with a single bench, and scale up as they grow. BioLabs’ founding site is in Kendall Square Cambridge, Massachusetts, with additional locations in North Carolina; San Diego, California; and opening in New York City, BioLabs@NYULangone. Partner sites include LabCentral in Kendall Square and QB3@953 in San Francisco, California. BioLabs NC’s state-of-the-art 42,000 square-foot facility will open this fall in Durham

LaunchBio is a nonprofit organization that identifies, counsels, and supports high-growth, high-impact life sciences and biotechnology companies. Its mission is to build an ecosystem of innovation for the benefit of human health and well-being. LaunchBio’s impact is measured by its success in connecting entrepreneurs with knowledge, capital, and talent – including each other – not only within geographic regions, but across the nation’s leading life sciences hubs. https://www.launchbio.org/