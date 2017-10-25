Soft-Lite Windows Appoints New Regional Sales Managers

Tom, Erich and Keith all have many years of successful experience in the industry, and their work ethic positively separates them from their competitors.

Soft-Lite Windows recently announced the appointment of several new Regional Sales Managers, to fill positions opened by recent internal promotions, and to help cover the company’s expanding sales territory.

Tom Traub will serve as Soft-Lite’s new Southeast Regional Sales Manager/Impact Specialist; his sales territory will encompass Florida, Southern Georgia and Alabama. Traub comes to back to Soft-Lite with more than 25 years of experience in the Florida and coastal region markets, and will help grow Soft-Lite’s coastal territory with his wealth of knowledge.

Erich Leuck will serve as Soft-Lite’s new Regional Sales Manager for Virginia and Maryland. Leuck has more than 27 years of experience in the window and door industry. For the bulk of his career, Erich served as a territory manager at a large building supply company; he also spent a year doing retail in-home sales.

Keith LaMont will serve as Soft-Lite's new Regional Sales manager for Michigan, most of Ohio, western Pennsylvania and western New York. Keith has been in the window business for almost 25 years.

"Tom, Erich and Keith all have many years of successful experience in the industry, and their work ethic positively separates them from their competitors," said Steve Cespedes, Soft-Lite Director of Sales and Marketing. "I think our dealers will find our new sales managers to be very knowledgeable, with emphasis on growing sales revenue by acquiring new business, and assisting existing accounts with sales training and marketing plans to help them grow their sales. We are very proud to have them represent Soft-Lite."

Soft-Lite is a vinyl replacement window and door manufacturer headquartered in Streetsboro, Ohio. The company was named a 2017 ENERGY STAR Sustained Excellence Award winner – making it the fourth consecutive year the company has achieved Partner of the Year recognition from ENERGY STAR. The company is also a multiple Crystal Achievement Award winner and is a recipient of the Friedman Corporation Customer Appreciation Award, the Window & Door Top 100 Manufacturers recognition, and the Door and Window “Companies to Watch” recognition. For more information, visit http://www.soft-lite.com.