Raleigh Carpet Cleaners Phoenix Cleaning Solutions Expands Operations

“We are excited to continue our long-term commitment to the highest quality service now with increased availability for our customers,” said Jim Mount, President of Phoenix Cleaning Solutions.

Phoenix Cleaning Solutions has a firm commitment to providing the best quality service. As a leader in the Triangle area market for hot water extraction cleaning they have steadily grown over the last 15 years. Their steady growth has enabled them to maintain their consistency and customer satisfaction. The 800+ online reviews speak volumes that they are accomplishing their goal. This family owned and operated business strives to “treat every home as if it were their own.” The new equipment is an extension of this ambition.

Phoenix Cleaning Solutions provides residential and commercial carpet cleaning services in Raleigh, North Carolina and greater Wake County. Our services include carpet cleaning, tile & grout cleaning, upholstery cleaning, air duct cleaning, area rug cleaning, and Oriental carpet cleaning. We are a family-owned business with multiple industry awards, industry certified technicians, glowing five-star reviews, and a BBB A+ rating.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Jim Mount at 919-362-1054 or email at press at phoenixcleaningsolutions.com.