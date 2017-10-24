New Altitude Trampoline Park heading to Davenport, Iowa!

Altitude Trampoline Park has officially imparted plans for a 24,537 sq. ft. facility in Davenport, Iowa. Construction has begun and the most recent Altitude business will open its doors around Spring of 2018. Altitude Davenport will be positioned on 4800 Elmore Avenue Davenport, IA 52807. The park is designed to include designated areas for birthday parties as well as professional development outings, church groups, athletic teams, or groups of any size!

“Altitude sets the standard in trampoline family entertainment. We are the leader in customer service, cleanliness, safety, and in growth potential as we support all our franchise parks from every angle.” – Curt Skallerup, Altitude- President/CEO.

Altitude Davenport will include an assortment of exciting attractions such as Wipeout, Trapeze, Kids Court, Dodgeball, Performance Trampolines, Cardio Wall, Battle Beam, Dunk Lanes and a Main Court! This facility will resemble its flagship location in Fort Worth, TX.

“Altitude is recognized as the industry leader in innovative and cutting edge park designs offering state of the art equipment.” – Jeff Rutten- Altitude- COO.

Since its founding in 2012, the company has expanded internationally to Argentina, the United Kingdom, Norway, Spain, Japan, South Africa, and more to come. Altitude continues to pioneer the ultimate trampoline experience with a fun-filled environment unlike any other. The company expects to open its 100th park by mid-2018 and continue its geographic reach.

For additional information on employment opportunities, opening dates, birthday party reservations, and more, visit our website at http://www.altitudetrampolinepark.com/davenport/