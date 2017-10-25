Circular Edge is awarded the Oracle JD Edwards Customer Focus Award for overall Customer Success Stories Circular Edge’s Oracle JD Edwards and Oracle Customer Experience (CX) Cloud solutions demonstrate the business value and implementation innovation Oracle customers receive from their Oracle software and their Oracle partner.

Circular Edge, a Gold level and Cloud Standard member of Oracle Partner Network (OPN), is proud to have received the prestigious 2017 Customer Focus Award for overall Customer Success Stories at the Oracle JD Edwards Partner Summit.

The award represents Circular Edge’s outstanding work in helping its customers drive significant business value and implement innovative solutions with their Oracle JD Edwards software.

The success stories recognized with this award included integrated ERP/CX digital experience in distribution, construction and real estate industries and one of the first Oracle JD Edwards Apparel Management implementations in the United States.

“Customer satisfaction to us at Circular Edge is not just on-time, on-budget projects but the overall experience resulting in long-term relationships that we all can be proud of,” said sAchin cHoudhari, Chief Executive Officer of Circular Edge.

Circular Edge, founded in 2003, provides Oracle JD Edwards and Oracle Customer Experience (CX) Cloud expertise to its customers, working with a single-point focus – to help its clients enhance their operational efficiency, customer relations and profits.

“We congratulate Circular Edge for this award and for their continued success building highly satisfied Oracle JD Edwards customers,” said Manuel Neyra, Senior Director of Product Management. “Our partners are key in providing customers with solutions that align with their strategic business requirements. Circular Edge’s Oracle JD Edwards and Oracle Customer Experience (CX) Cloud solutions demonstrate the business value and implementation innovation Oracle customers receive from their Oracle software and their Oracle partner.”

Read what some of Circular Edge’s customers had to say:

“Circular Edge was able to define, design and develop complex real time and batch integrations with a level of quality that I haven’t seen in my 20 years of implementing Oracle JD Edwards.” Mesh Savant, Director – ERP Programs, TriMark USA

“Even though we have a highly customized environment, Circular Edge has proven time and again, to be an expert resource for me and my team. As far as our vendors go, Circular Edge consistently ranks among the highest in customer satisfaction, responsiveness and flexibility, they really are a great company to work with.” Dan Spruill, Director of IT, Ruppert Companies

Continue reading other success stories here.

About Circular Edge

Circular Edge, started in 2003, is a full-service Oracle JD Edwards and Cloud service provider. We work with a single point of focus—to help our clients enhance their operational efficiency, customer relations, and profits. Being a resolutely customer-focused company where the interest of the customer dictates every strategic decision, we have built the most diverse Oracle JD Edwards and Cloud resource pools. For more information about Circular Edge, visit http://www.circularedge.com.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle’s products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle’s growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.

Follow Circular Edge on LinkedIn and Twitter.