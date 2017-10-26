Lorin Industries Inc. is proud to have been a key sponsor for Platform for Architecture + Research / (PAR), presenting the exhibition "RELATIONS" at AEDES Architectural Forum in Berlin, Germany. The exhibition presents the work of American architects Platform for Architecture + Research / PAR, founded by Jennifer Marmon in Los Angeles. Questioning the role and limits of architecture today, Marmon, together with her collective team, are part of a new generation of architects exploring universal topics as a means to expand their discipline in new ways. The installation illustrates the various strategies used by the office to develop their specific design approach that aims to establish a dialogue with people as well as the local conditions to result in their individual mode of architectural expression. One of PAR's highlighted works was at the 2016 Venice Architecture Biennale with the interactive installation "Infinity" for the "Time Space Existence” exhibition, using anodized aluminum panels provided by Lorin Industries, Inc. The continuously changing light shining onto the thin anodized aluminum panels, while almost invisibly suspended throughout the space, created an effect to show that as an architect there are times when reflective forms and light perception become a predominant and crucial part of your design.

About Lorin Industries, Inc.

