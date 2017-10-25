Maxim Siniak, Ugra Certified Expert for Process Standard Offset, explains the importance of plate measurement. Being a PANTONE Certified Printer has helped us improve our production workflow, better communicate color internally and externally, and position ourselves as experts in the eyes of our customers.

X-Rite Incorporated, a global leader in color science and technology, and its subsidiary Pantone LLC, today reported that Promis JSC, based in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, has recently undergone a recertification process to maintain its PANTONE® Certified Printer status. Promis JSC, the first Russian and European folding carton packaging printer to be UGRA PSO (Process Standard Offset) and a Pantone Certified Printer, produces more than 922 million packages per year and works with leading brands such as P&G, Serdix, Roche, Stada, Sanofi Aventis and KRKA.

The PANTONE Certified Printer Program reviews and analyzes every aspect of a printer’s color operations – from preflight, to file preparation and proofing, to ink formulation and mixing, and to process control in the pressroom. Promis JSC’s certification confirms the company’s ability to consistently achieve the most stringent customer color requirements, efficiently and cost effectively.

Promis JSC received its first PANTONE Certified Printer status in 2013. Over the past four years the company has continued to invest in new production print and color management technology as well as implement Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in order to improve efficiencies. As a result, the company has experienced:



38.7 percent reduction in production mismatches;

29.5 percent decrease in rework;

48.3 percent decrease in die-cutting claims;

39 percent decrease in bindery claims; and

13.6 percent decrease in external manufacturing defects.

“High quality pharmaceutical packaging is a technically demanding market space,” Evgeniy Slinjakov, CEO, Promis JSC. “Being a PANTONE Certified Printer has helped us improve our production workflow, better communicate color internally and externally, and position ourselves as experts in the eyes of our customers.”

Promis JSC Builds a Digital Color Workflow

X-Rite experts regularly evaluate Promis JSC manufacturing facilities to ensure continuous improvement and compliance with the company’s established standard operating procedures (SOPs). Slinjakov points out that having the right SOPs, technology and employee education in place is critical, and developing those is a benefit of the Pantone Certified Printer Program.

“We have built a more efficient and accurate means of communicating color as a result of the PANTONE Certified Printer Process. Today, 80 to 90 percent of our color workflow is based on digital data exchange,” commented Slinjakov.

Promis JSC uses a CxF color exchange workflow and is PantoneLIVE™ enabled, instilling new confidence in customers that color will be right every time. The company uses X-Rite InkFormulation Software to achieve accurate ink color the first time, automate recipe formulation, and link to PantoneLIVE to retrieve color standards. Promis JSC ink room professionals use X-Rite ColorCert Inkroom to evaluate color quality of formulated inks based on jobs created in ColorCert Manager or self-created color standard definitions.

To improve the platemaking process, Promis JSC uses X-Rite iCPlate2XT which provides a superior object recognition algorithm for standard plate reading applications and uses camera optics illumination system to ensure plates are right before they are mounted on press. Promis JSC also employs three X-Rite Judge II light boxes to ensure color is evaluated under a variety of controlled lighting conditions. Next year, the company plans to upgrade its existing X-Rite spectrophotometers to X-Rite eXact devices and an i1iO2 Automated Scanning Table for hands-free test chart reading.

To learn more about the PANTONE Certified Printer Program visit http://www.xrite.com/pantone-certified-printer-program.

About PantoneLIVE

PantoneLIVE is a cloud-based solution that enables the universal PANTONE Color language to be accurately communicated across the entire packaging workflow – from design concept to retail store shelves. PantoneLIVE extends the PANTONE PLUS SERIES Color Library, mapping critical color information to packaging-specific substrates. The PantoneLIVE ecosystem is supported by licensed hardware and software that enables each area of a packaging supply chain to access the same PantoneLIVE Colors, in addition to brand specific palettes. This results in consistent and repeatable color across product families, regardless of media or print technology, providing a cohesive brand approach. For more information, please see http://www.pantone.com/live.

About X-Rite

Founded in 1958, X-Rite Incorporated is a global leader in the science and technology of color and appearance. With its wholly owned subsidiary Pantone, X-Rite employs more than 800 people in 11 countries. The company’s corporate headquarters are located in Grand Rapids, Mich., with regional headquarters in Europe and Asia and service centers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. X-Rite Pantone offers a full range of solutions used by manufacturers, retailers, printers, photographers and graphic design houses to achieve precise management and communication of color and appearance throughout their processes. X-Rite Pantone products and services are recognized standards in the printing, packaging, photography, graphic design, video, automotive, paints, plastics, textiles and medical industries. For further information, please visit http://www.xrite.com. For the latest news, information and conversations, connect with X-Rite on LinkedIn, Vimeo, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Pantone

Pantone LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of X-Rite, Incorporated, has been the world’s color authority for nearly 60 years, providing design professionals with products and services for the colorful exploration and expression of creativity. Always a source for color inspiration, Pantone also offers paint and designer-inspired products and services for consumers. More information is available at http://www.pantone.com. For the latest news, trends, information and conversations, connect with Pantone on Twitter, Facebook and Pinterest.

