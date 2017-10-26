Businesses with multiple locations hiring contractors can now create and print checks easier with the newest edition of EzCheckprinting business check writer from Halfpricesoft.com. The network version will allow business owners to backup data on a network when more than one employee is creating and printing checks.

“The latest edition of ezCheckprinting, originally designed for small businesses, is now ideal for accountants and larger businesses with network version.” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge,

EzCheckPrinting eliminates the need for expensive pre-printed checks. Customers can design and print professional checks with logo and MICR encoding easily in house. Furthermore, there is no extensive learning curve associated with this innovative and inexpensive check software. The updated version of business check software now is also compatible with Windows 8.1 as well as offering a network version to customers. Potential customers can download the free trial version at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp

with no cost and no obligation.

Another great reason customers purchase this check printing software is that it does not require an internet connection, making it more versatile for the small business that prefers or needs to run check writing tasks offline. Operating offline reduces risk hacking and virus contamination.

Designed with ease to use in mind, ezCheckPrinting software is straightforward and user-friendly. The unique features of this MICR & laser cheque writing and printing software include:



Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks

Easy to use and learn, even for people who don’t have an accounting or IT background

No limit to the number of accounts that can be used

Write an unlimited number of checks

Add a second signature line for peace of mind and security

Include signature image on checks to save time signing checks

Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.

Starting at just $39 per installation for single user version (Free through TrialPay offer), ezCheckPrinting is affordable for any size business and is compatible with all popular brands of laser printers (most of which can print bank-accepted MICR numbers) and specialized MICR printers.

To learn more about ezCheckPrinting check writing software , please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp

About Halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software requirements of small businesses around the world. Offering payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check writing/printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH deposit software. It continues to grow in the philosophy that small business owners deserve affordable, user friendly, and totally risk-free software.