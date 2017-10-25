Congratulations to Pat Carguello who has held virtually every volunteer role within AME. He has given so much over the years and meant so much to AME’s success,” said AME president and CEO George Saiz.

The Association for Manufacturing Excellence (AME) is pleased to name Pat Carguello as the recipient of the 2017 Mac McCulloch Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to improving the products and services offered by AME to advance enterprise excellence in manufacturing.

Carguello has been involved with AME since 1985, serving in many roles including AME president and CEO, annual conference chair and co-chair, vice president of international operations, vice president of conferences and on numerous programs and committees supporting manufacturing excellence. Additionally, he served as director of the AME

Champion’s Club for 16 years. He continues to support AME serving as vice president of international operations.

During his 30-year career with the Eastman Kodak Company, Carguello held positions in engineering, production and warehousing. Carguello retired as unit director of industrial engineering, and is a co-author of “Assessment for Excellence.” AME presented the award to Carguello at the AME International Conference, which took place in Boston, Mass. on Oct. 9-13.

“Congratulations to Pat Carguello who has held virtually every volunteer role within AME. He has given so much over the years and meant so much to AME’s success,” said AME president and CEO George Saiz.

The Mac McCulloch Lifetime Achievement Award was established in 2004 and not only recognizes service to AME, but also honors an individual’s character, integrity and leadership. The award is granted to one individual each year and recipients are nominated and selected by the AME Awards Council. To learn more about the Mac McCulloch Award, visit http://www.ame.org/mac-mcculloch-lifetime-achievement-award.

About the Association for Manufacturing Excellence

The Association for Manufacturing Excellence (AME) is the premier not-for-profit organization dedicated to the journey of continuous improvement and enterprise excellence. AME’s membership is composed of a trusted network of volunteers who are committed to leveraging the practitioner-to-practitioner and company-to-company shared-learning experience. Through engaging workshops, plant tours, webinars, summits and industry-leading conferences, AME members are continually discovering and implementing new continuous improvement strategies and best practices. Join AME in leading the “Renaissance of Manufacturing in North America.” For more information, visit http://www.ame.org or email info(at)ame(dot)org.

