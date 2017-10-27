Hutchinson and Bloodgood LLP Announces New Partner Promotions

Hutchinson and Bloodgood LLP has admitted the following two outstanding individuals as Partners:

Todd Coelho, CPA – Mr. Coelho has thorough knowledge of individual, partnership and corporate taxation, which includes tax research and handling of tax audits. He also has extensive experience in running audits, reviews and compilations. Mr. Coelho has been with the firm for 18 years and received his Bachelor of Arts from Fresno State.

Matt Elliott, CPA – Mr. Elliott is considered the lead tax and accounting service provider for several of our largest clients in the Watsonville area. He is well respected by his clients and is consistently responsive to their needs, including effective and timely communications. Mr. Elliott has been with the firm for 10 years and working in public accounting for over 15 years. He received his Bachelor of Science from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

“We are extremely pleased to announce the admission of these highly capable and talented people to Partner. Our vision is to achieve greater success by having the very best people to help grow our business. Each has made significant contributions to our firm and are deserving of this accomplishment,” commented Richard Preciado, Hutchinson and Bloodgood LLP’s Managing Partner.

About Hutchinson and Bloodgood LLP

Hutchinson and Bloodgood LLP has built its reputation based on the trusted advice and quality service they have given their clients for ninety-five years. Committed to providing their clients with informed choices, they offer continuous personal service in the areas of tax planning, auditing, information technology consulting, business valuations, and business advisory services. Hutchinson and Bloodgood LLP is a regional firm with offices throughout California. They have assembled an impressive team of accountants and consultants and are proud of the diverse backgrounds and experience their team members provide. Building lasting relationships has become the hallmark of their reputation.