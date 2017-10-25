The PC74 will establish the new benchmark for Ultra Luxurious Cruising Yachts, offering unparalleled comfort, space and privacy.

Horizon Yachts, acknowledged as the Premier Luxury Motor yacht and Power Catamaran Manufacturer in the world, are proud to announce that their flagship, the PC74 "Mega Yacht" has been launched and successful sea trials have been conducted at the Horizon factory in Taiwan. Horizon’s continued commitment to offer the highest quality, custom built range of superior cruising catamarans is further reinforced through investment in the design and development of the ultra-luxurious power catamaran.

The PC74 will be shipped to the USA late in 2017 and will make her debut at the Miami Boat show, February 2018. This super yacht is majestic in every aspect. No compromise and no expense has been spared! This glorious yacht will appeal to astute buyers that simply demand the best that life has to offer, with the space, amenities and attributes typically only found on far larger and significantly more expensive motor yachts.

The PC74 will establish the new benchmark for Ultra Luxurious Cruising Yachts, offering unparalleled comfort, space and privacy coupled with the superior performance of a power catamaran. The PC74 will also make for a highly desirable crewed luxury charter yacht and will command premium charter fees, giving the esteemed owner the opportunity to offset the operating expenses of owning this prestigious luxury yacht.

Features include an expansive open plan main deck area, with a large galley and Island, formal dining and a spacious, ultra comfortable salon with seating for eight.

The master stateroom on the main deck level has a vanity, sofa, large bathroom and full walk around King bed. The two VIP's have full King beds with en-suite bathrooms. The 4th Guest en-suite Stateroom can be made up as two twins or an over sized Queen. There is comfortable accommodation for 3 crew.

The large deck areas, supported by the 28'6" beam, offer fantastic entertainment options. The air conditioned flybridge is a marvelous area to either lounge, relax, dine, entertain, watch a game, enjoy a cocktail or sun tan.

The aft deck includes formal dining for 10, lounging for 6, two stern platforms plus easy water access from the Hi/Lo swim platform. Dive tank storage for 12 dive tanks and large locker and deck storage for daily cleaning and fishing equipment. There is an aft deck bar with a refrigerator, ice maker and basin and storage. An aft deck television is also included.

Specifications

•LOA 73’9”

•Beam 28’4”

•Draft - Half Load 5’11”

•Fuel 2,000 gallons

•Fresh Water 400 gallons

•Displacement (half load) 163,142 (74 tons)

•Height (half load) 25’10”

•Engines 2 X CAT C18ACERT 1150 HP

•Generator 29 KW (60Hz) and 13.5 KW (60 Hz)

•Max Speed 22 Knots (estimated)

View the PC74 Virtual Tour here.

The PC74 will establish the new benchmark for Ultra Luxurious Cruising Yachts, offering unparalleled comfort, space and privacy. The PC74 will also be a highly desirable luxury crewed charter yacht, commanding a high charter fee, giving the esteemed owner the opportunity to offset the operating expenses of owning this prestigious luxury yacht.

The PC74 is due to arrive in Fort Lauderdale, Florida early December 2017.

About Horizon Yachts

Since its inception in 1987, Horizon has emerged as the leading Asian yacht brand in the luxury mega-yacht market and is known throughout the industry for its sophisticated craftsmanship, superior build techniques, and innovative technology. Horizon also contributes to one-third of the Taiwan yacht industry total export quantity and has elevated Taiwan as one of the world’s top five luxury mega-yacht building nations. Horizon has been honored as “Best Asian Motor Yacht Builder” 10 years in a row and is the first and only member of SYBAss (Superyacht Builder’s Association) from the Far East. Horizon Yachts have built over 700 large luxury custom Motor Yachts and is one of the largest manufacturers in the World and the largest in Asia.

Horizon build vessels to International Standards and is fully certified from some of the world’s most reputable societies, including DNV, BV, LR & ABS. Horizon is also approved for building to Flag Code with MCA (LY2 and LY3), USL (Australia), NK (Japan) and CNS (China) and adopts SOLAS, MARPOL, CORLEG and MLC construction standards. Recent memberships of note include the Super Yacht Builder’s Association (SYBAss) and the International Marine Organization (IMO).

Horizon’s ability to create customized yachts is a direct result of our highly talented and dedicated team members that includes the following:

•30 with Master’s degrees in Naval Architecture

•50 with Bachelor of Naval Architecture degrees

•65 full-time front-line engineers with college degrees in specialized fields

•An in-house interior design team that helps each owner detail and personalize their new Horizon, with flexibility and creativity as the key driving forces

•Over 1,000 employees most with more than 20 years’ experience, all with an unrivaled commitment to quality and integrity.