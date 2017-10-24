Using InDemand VRI technology, clinicians and staff at the Seattle/King County Clinic will be able to immediately access medically qualified interpreters, improving patient and provider communication with limited English proficient (LEP), Deaf and hard of hearing (HOH) patients.

For the fourth consecutive year, InDemand Interpreting, a technology-enabled medical interpreting company, hosts the video remote interpreting (VRI) services for the Seattle/King County Clinic held at the KeyArena Seattle Center October 26-29, 2017.

The four-day, volunteer-driven clinic provides a full range of free dental, vision and medical care to under-served and vulnerable populations in the region. The effort, involving months of preparation and thousands of healthcare professionals and volunteers, transforms KeyArena into the largest clinic of its kind in Washington State. Last year, more than 115 organizations, along with thousands of individual volunteers, contributed to the effort. Ultimately, 3,947 volunteers provided $3.9 million in dental, vision and medical care to 4,492 individuals.

Using InDemand VRI technology, clinicians and staff at the Seattle/King County Clinic will be able to immediately access medically qualified interpreters, improving patient and provider communication with limited English proficient (LEP), Deaf and hard of hearing (HOH) patients.

Effective communication between patients and providers is the key to a better patient experience and improved care. InDemand designs products and solutions specifically to support language access, across every clinical setting, to make VRI accessible and convenient.

“We are proud to participate in such an important clinic dedicated to supporting the vulnerable and underserved populations throughout our community for the fourth consecutive year,” said InDemand Interpreting Chairman and CEO Cecil Kost. “We take pride in ensuring every individual, regardless of language barriers, cultural background or disabilities, receives the highest quality care.”

About InDemand Interpreting

InDemand Interpreting was founded in 2007 with the vision of ensuring that every patient receives the highest quality healthcare, regardless of language, cultural background or disability. By delivering the most experienced medical interpreters and highest quality video technology, InDemand Interpreting provides clinicians the language access they need to provide the best possible care. Visit InDemand at http://www.indemandinterpreting.com.