Combating America’s Opioid Epidemic with CBD Oil

One in ten Americans suffer from some form of chronic pain, and 2 million of those same individuals are addicted or have a substance abuse problem involving prescription pain relievers. The problem is so bad that President Trump is considering classifying the opioid crisis as a national emergency.

A quick fix to the problem has been elusive, but CBD oil may be the all-natural solution to turning things around.

“Opioids work on both pain and the brain, not only is it a physical addiction but it’s a mental addiction. CBD oil, on the other hand, helps to regulate both of these areas simultaneously using the endocannabinoid system,” said Mike McDonald, President of PurhealthRX.

“The endocannabinoid system is very similar to the computer in your car. The computer center of your car helps every different system, and if your computer system isn’t functioning properly or is misfiring, it not only affects your steering, your mileage, or the temperature in the car, it can also effect safety features and that’s just like your body. If your endocannabinoid system is not functioning properly the communication system in your body breaks down, affecting you both mentally and physically. CBD can help bring balance back to the endocannabinoid system and your body," McDonald said.

McDonald said that in addition to regulating the endocannabinoid system, CBD also is believed to be much safer than opioids. “Hemp and CBD are not addictive, yet their function is so dramatic that we expect it to be a great help to the opioid epidemic that is plaguing our country.”

PurhealthRX is leading the charge in education and research regarding CBD oil by recently teaming up with key physicians and research groups who are evaluating CBD in patients with chronic pain. PurhealthRX continues to be innovative and committed to producing the highest quality and efficacious Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Oil by introducing Med 7, a clinical grade CBD oil available only thru participating physicians and licensed health care professionals.

